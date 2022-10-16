The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was grandly opened in Beijing today.

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a very important conference held at a critical moment when embarking on a new journey to build a socialist modernized country in an all-round way and marching towards the second centenary goal. The conference will clearly declare what flag the party will hold on its new journey, what road it will take, what state of mind it will be in, and what goal will it continue to move toward, and will make a macro outlook on the two-step strategic arrangement for building a socialist modernized and powerful country in an all-round way. Plan the goals, tasks and major policies for the development of the party and the country in the next five years or even longer. The success of this conference is related to the success of the cause of the party and the country, the future and destiny of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. It is of great significance to comprehensively build a modern socialist country and comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era. In the past ten years, the party has faced the complexity and severity of the situation and environment, and the burdensome and arduous tasks it shoulders are rare in the world and in history. Especially from the 19th National Congress to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, this is the historical convergence period of the “two centenary goals”, which is extremely unusual and extraordinary in the development process of the party and the country. In the past ten years, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has coordinated the overall strategy of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and the great changes in the world unseen in a century. Great project, great cause, great dream, unite and lead the whole party, the whole army and the people of all ethnic groups in the country to effectively deal with the severe and complex international situation and the huge risks and challenges that follow, and continue to promote socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era with the spirit of hard work and achievement. move forward.

Ten years of hard work and progress have created great achievements in socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era. We have taken a series of strategic measures, promoted a series of transformative practices, achieved a series of breakthrough progress, achieved a series of landmark results, overcame many long-term unsolved problems, and accomplished many long-term important events. It has withstood the test of risks and challenges from politics, economy, ideology, nature, etc. Win the battle against poverty as scheduled, complete the historical task of building a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way, achieve the first centenary goal, and smoothly start a new journey of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way… The party and the country have made historic achievements and undergone historic changes, and Achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation provides a more complete institutional guarantee, a more solid material foundation, and a more active spiritual force. The great changes of the decade in the new era are of milestone significance in the history of the party, the history of new China, the history of reform and opening up, the history of socialist development, and the history of the development of the Chinese nation.

Ten years of hard work and progress have successfully promoted and expanded Chinese-style modernization. We adhere to and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics, promote the coordinated development of material civilization, political civilization, spiritual civilization, social civilization, and ecological civilization, successfully walk out of the path of Chinese-style modernization, create a new form of human civilization, and contribute to mankind’s commitment to a better social system. The exploration provides a Chinese plan, which makes scientific socialism glow with great vitality in China in the 21st century, and holds high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the world. Practice has fully proved that socialism with Chinese characteristics is a fundamental achievement achieved by the party and the people after untold hardships and at a huge price, and it is a noble road to create a better life for the people and realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. On the new journey, as long as we are firm in our determination not to change our aspirations and our path, adhere to the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization, we will surely be able to firmly grasp the destiny of China‘s development and progress in our own hands. .

Ten years of hard work and progress have brought together the majestic power to realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. In this decade, the risks and challenges we have encountered are turbulent, sometimes even stormy. We strengthen our confidence, face difficulties, think in one place, make efforts in one place, twist into a rope, riveting our strength together, and maximize the strength of common struggle. Today, the Chinese people are more confident, self-reliant, and self-improving, their enthusiasm, initiative, and creativity are further stimulated, their ambition, backbone, and confidence are unprecedentedly enhanced. The spirit of historical initiative and creation of history is writing the great history of China‘s development in the new era with full confidence.

All the way to overcome obstacles, all the way to triumph. The reason why the cause of the party and the country in the new era can achieve historic achievements and undergo historic changes lies in the fact that General Secretary Xi Jinping is at the helm and the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping’s thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era. “The Party has established Comrade Xi Jinping as the core of the Party Central Committee and the core of the whole Party, and establishes the guiding position of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. It is of decisive significance to promote the historical process of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.” This is a major historical conclusion drawn from a profound summary of the party’s century-long struggle and great practice since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It reflects the common will of the whole party and the common aspiration of the people. The major political judgment is the most important political achievement since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era scientifically answers the questions of China, the world, the people, and the times. It is contemporary Chinese Marxism, 21st century Marxism, and the essence of Chinese culture and Chinese spirit. It has opened up a new realm of combining the basic principles of Marxism with China‘s specific reality and with the excellent traditional Chinese culture, providing ideological guidance and action guidance for the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Today, the Chinese nation has ushered in a great leap from standing up, becoming prosperous, and becoming strong. The Communist Party of China, which has gone through a glorious history of a century, is leading the Chinese people irreversibly toward the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on the road of socialism with Chinese characteristics. At present, the world is undergoing rapid changes unseen in a century, and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has entered a critical period. We are closer, more confident and capable of achieving the goal of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation than at any time in history. At the same time, we must be prepared to pay more Harder, harder effort. We look forward to the conference scientifically reviewing the development trend of the world and contemporary China, scientifically grasping the strategic opportunities and risks and challenges we face, fully grasping the new requirements for the development of the party and the country in the new era and the new journey, and the new expectations of the people. Make plans and arrangements with the national cause, guide the entire party, the army, and the people of all ethnic groups in the country to strengthen their historical confidence, strengthen their historical initiative, strive to create a new situation of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and unswervingly advance the historical process of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized: “We are in an era of unprecedented change, and we are doing a great cause that has never been done before.” With the people in our hearts, the truth in our hands, and the right path in the world, we are full of confidence and strength. On the new great journey, no matter how the situation changes, no matter how severe the challenges are, we must carry forward the spirit of building the great party, stick to the original mission, always be far-sighted, be prepared for danger in times of peace, always maintain the sobriety and firmness of “rushing to the test”, and do our best to do our own affairs well. , and strive to achieve the established goals with the persistence of insisting that Qingshan will not relax. “Unity is strength, struggle to create the future”. Let us unite more closely around the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, hold high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics, fully implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, and strengthen the “four One consciousness”, strengthen “four self-confidence”, achieve “two safeguards”, work hard, move forward courageously, and work hard in unity, strive to write a new chapter in building a modern socialist country in an all-round way, and win new victories of socialism with Chinese characteristics. On the new road to take the exam, we will continue to create new and impressive miracles.

I wish the conference a complete success!