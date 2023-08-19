New quality transparency report published by DAK-Gesundheit / Krankenkasse …

DAK health

DAK-Gesundheit has published its new Quality Transparency Report 2023. This is the third time that the health insurance company has evaluated the most important key figures on the quality and quantity of care and presented them in a transparent manner. The 64-page report highlights the areas of customer focus, service, benefits and digitization. For example, DAK-Gesundheit alone received 10.7 million applications, invoices and measures for care services. 99.5 percent of the applications were approved. 1.6 million customers were actively advised on health insurance offers and services. The quality transparency report makes the work of DAK-Gesundheit public and comparable on the basis of concrete data.

“Our quality transparency report gives a picture of how we understand customer focus,” says Andreas Storm, CEO of DAK-Gesundheit. “With the publication, we are supporting the statutory quality competition that politicians are currently preparing by defining indicators for better comparability of benefits and services provided by health insurance companies. Because for customers, performance and the quality of care and service are crucial. That’s why we actively accompany and support this development for more transparency.”

The quality transparency report of DAK-Gesundheit is the responsibility of Kathrin Gronau, Chief Customer Officer (CCO), of the health insurance company. “DAK-Gesundheit attaches great importance to assuming its responsibility towards its insured persons, society and the environment,” emphasizes Kathrin Gronau. “For us, customer focus and sustainability are not just buzzwords. They determine our actions.” The CCO points out that DAK-Gesundheit actively advised a total of 1.6 million customers on offers and services in 2022. This is 600,000 contacts more than in the previous year. In addition, 10.7 million applications, invoices and care measures were processed, around one million more than in 2021. 99.5 percent of the applications were approved.

DAK-Gesundheit published a quality transparency report for the first time in 2021, which clearly shows the key figures of the cash register business. This makes it possible for non-professionals to understand the checkout processes. In addition to the graphically prepared representation of benefits and service offerings, there are statistics on benefit applications, approval and rejection rates or on objections received. In addition to care topics, the focus is also on topics such as pregnancy services, nursing services, prevention campaigns, innovation fund projects and digitization.

With 5.5 million insured persons, DAK-Gesundheit is one of the largest health insurance companies in Germany and is currently celebrating its 250th anniversary under the motto “Social. Solidarity. Sustainable.” The Quality Transparency Report 2023 is available for download on the Internet at www.dak.de/transparenzbericht.

