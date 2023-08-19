Hail The Sun – Divine Inner Tension – Album Review

Hail The Sun – Divine Inner Tension

Origin: California / USA

Release: 11.08.2023

Label: Rude Records

Duration: 42:01

Genre: Post-Hardcore

Hail The Sun have been on the road since 2009 and are very busy. With Divine Inner Tension The Californians are already presenting us with album number six and that only one year after the predecessor New Age Filth. Stylistically, everything has stayed the same. There’s a rousing mix of post-hardcore with progressive influences and driving alternative rock.

But the special thing about the five is and remains the exceptional singer Donovan Melero. With his voice and versatility, he serves as a catalyst for a violent but also melodic musical result.

Oscillating between darkness and light

Hail The Sun Don’t make music for fun, because everything you process has to make sense and lead to a result. Therefore, the painful separation in the singer’s private life could create an inhibition threshold or a booster for creativity. Luckily, everyone soon realized that thirst for action does not only result from desperation, pressure and self-pity, but can also be converted into positive energy.

The fiver called Divine Inner Tension in a short space of time an energetic and propulsive album that you can listen to all the opposites of the genre available. Delicacy meets raw outbursts, temporary blast speeds collide with gentle melodies. All of this creates a desire in the listener to hear the result several times in order to delve deeper and savor all the ideas down to the smallest detail.

Of course, the album is primarily sweaty. From the opener Tunnel Vision Alibi becomes clear that Hail The Sun has enough ideas and resources to marry the fast verses with the choruses with clever breaks. Over the precise playing of the musicians in the first three pieces, the voice of Donovan Melero like a cloth. He sings, screams, celebrates and shouts with an unimaginable bandwidth. And the variability in music and vocals Chunkersthat you HERE can hear reaches its climax.

The constant consists in the permanent variety

But there is not only full on the bell. The suspected hit starts almost filigree 60-Minute Session Blocks. A wonderful track that comes full of melody and without sounding watered down. We’re almost imperceptibly gliding Maladapted over. But Hail The Sun like the contrasts and while the vocals sound soft and warm in the first part, it’s severe Donovan Melero increasingly the vocal cords.

With the following The Story Writes Itself the band clearly shows that they don’t want to repeat themselves. The song probably has the most progressive elements on the album and its scope can hardly be grasped on first hearing. a delicate one (In My Dream) connects to i Saw You Hanging. Probably the most violent piece is formed with Tithe away. The listener is pushed back and forth hard for four minutes, which will lead to an audience explosion live. The brute energy of the verses contrasts with the almost epic chorus.

But Hail The Sun love to confront, for what it then at Feeble Words musically it hardly fits in with the rest. The piece can only be described as a deliberate performance record for singers Donovan Melero explain. He sings with the tenderness of King Of Pop to sugar-sweet melodies that seem to have sprung from a Disney musical.

The question of the inner voice

There is hardly anything to oppose this contrast. That’s how it works Little Song unfortunately just like another good song, because after the ups and downs of the album it seems almost too normal. But musically and thematically it works Under The Floor once again in full, even if the lyrical theme is more than harsh.

The thoughts in the song are not from the American serial killer John Wayne Gacy, but of his many victims who trusted him. What have they been through? What have you been thinking about in the last few moments and why hasn’t your inner voice warned you of this deadly danger? You can do the hard topic with the appropriate musical implementation HERE listen

In conclusion, all that remains is the successful work of the producer Chris Crummett to refer.

Divine Inner Tension sounds consistently homogeneous and yet the work of each musician is transparently comprehensible. Once you’ve listened to the album, it made sense to put on headphones and listen to the paths of the individual instruments in the soundscape.

Conclusion

Divine Inner Tension is a successful ascent and descent. This affects both the breadth of facets and the range in musical intensity. We immediately feel the greatness of Hail The Sun’s skill and yet need several runs to fully appreciate the beauty. 8 / 10



Line Up

Donovan Melero – Tired

Shane Gann – guitar

Aric Garcia – Guitar

John Stirrat – Bass

Allen Casillas – drums

Tracklist

01. Tunnel Vision Alibi

02. Mind Rider

03. Chunker

04. 60-Minute Session Blocks

05. Maladapted

06. The Story Writes Itself

07. (In My Dream)

08. I Saw You Hanging

09. Tithe

10. Feeble Words

11. Little Song

12. Under the Floor

Links

Facebook Hail The Sun

Instagram Hail The Sun

Hail the Sun website

