The most powerful of magnitude 6.4 and 5.8. Four people died in the panic-driven crush in Aleppo and Tartus









Three people lost their lives to the new ones earthquakes of magnitude 6.4 and 5.8 which hit the province of Hatay, in the southeast of the Turkeybordering the Syria. This was stated by the Interior Minister, Suleyman Soylu, underlining that 213 people were injured and taken to hospital while the search operations in three collapsed buildings continue. Among the victims a woman killed by the collapse of a concrete block that fell on her head in the city of Samandag. Victims are also registered in Syriawhere there are at least 5 dead.

Four dead in panic after tremors in Syria Among the casualties in Syria, four died in the panic-driven crush in Aleppo and Tartus. This was reported by the Al Arabiya TV reported by Tass. Another woman died in Latakia instead. The media also report several injured in the hasty escape from the houses or for having jumped from the balconies.

The evacuations began immediately, even from hospitals, throughout the Turkish province hit while the tsunami warning issued a few minutes after the tremors, then returned. The epicenter of the strongest shock, of 6.4, occurred between Samandag, a coastal town near the border with Syria, and Defne, a town not far inland, also near the border. The earthquake was felt not only in the neighboring Syrian provinces, but also in Cyprus, Lebanon, Iraq, Palestine, Israel and Egypt.

The two tremors were recorded shortly after 6 pm in Italy, at 8:04 pm and 8:07 pm local time, and although they are independent, they are linked to the earthquake of 6 February, Turkish expert Bulent Ozmen said in an interview with state TV Trt. After the earthquake of two weeks ago, more than 6,000 aftershocks were recorded in the affected area, including dozens of magnitudes between 5 and 6, before the two major tremors on Monday that created panic among the displaced who for two weeks they are housed in tent cities set up in the streets: there are more than one and a half million people, in all ten provinces hit by the earthquake two weeks ago.

The visit of President Erdogan The earthquake that hit Hatay came a few hours after the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who went to the area and announced that in March the reconstruction “from scratch” of all Turkish cities destroyed by the earthquake will begin. “We want to move the center of the cities that are on the plains towards the mountainous areas,” Erdogan said, citing the goal of reducing the risks associated with natural disasters.

Washington Solidarity “The project for the new cities envisages buildings no taller than three or four floors”, said the Turkish president who had met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who arrived in Turkey to show Washington’s solidarity and promising that the United States they will continue to assist Ankara to recover from the tragedy of the earthquake.

Since the day of the earthquake, “the number of people rescued after being buried under the rubble has reached 114,834”, underlined Erdogan, adding that it has been

assistance to over one million and 600 thousand people forced to leave their homes after the earthquake.

sono Kahramanmaras e Hatay



