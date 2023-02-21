Jorge Luis Pérez Oñate, aged 23, was killed by a gunshot wound to the head, in a sector that leads to the banks of the Cesar River, in the township of Aguas Blancas, jurisdiction of Valledupar.

His body was found by inhabitants of the area in the morning hours of this Monday, February 20.

It was also learned that a few meters from where the body was found, an incinerated motorcycle was also found that presumably belonged to the victim or in which he was transferred to this place to assassinate him.

The authorities indicated that Pérez Oñate recorded judicial notes for the crimes of carnal access with a child under 14 years of age, qualified theft and drug trafficking.



Likewise, he was a native of this capital and lived with his parents.

Related