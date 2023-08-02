Printable version

Press release no. 44

Release date August 2, 2023

New vaccination plan, green light in the State-Regions

Harmonization of vaccination strategies, overcoming the differences between Regions in the vaccination offer to ensure greater equity according to the highest standards; promotion, under the coordination of the prevention departments and local vaccination centres, of vaccination through professional networks of GPs and specialists, thus ensuring the vaccination of chronic and/or frail patients by the specialist centers who have them cure for the underlying disease.

And yet the preparation of the vaccination calendar as a separate document and, therefore, easily updated on the basis of future epidemiological scenarios, scientific evidence and innovations in the biomedical field.

These are some of the main innovations envisaged by the National Vaccine Plan 2023-2025 which today was given the go-ahead in the State-Regions Conference.

The document identifies, among the goals to be achieved over the three-year period, concrete actions and effective strategies in order to increase vaccination coverage especially in subjects at high risk of disease, strengthening governance, networks and vaccination prevention pathways, as well as through the adoption of a proactive vision and an approach centered on the needs of the citizen.

The objectives of the PNPV 2023-2025 are:

Maintain polio-free status Achieve and maintain elimination of measles and rubella Strengthen prevention of cervical cancer and other HPV-related diseases Achieve and maintain target immunization coverage by strengthening vaccine prevention governance, networks and pathways Promote immunization interventions in population groups at high risk for disease, favoring an approach centered on the needs of the citizen/patient Reduce inequalities and envisage actions for population groups that are difficult to reach and/or with low vaccination coverage Complete the computerization of regional vaccination registers and make available the national vaccination registry Improving the surveillance of vaccine-preventable diseases Strengthening communication in the field of vaccination Promoting vaccination culture and vaccine training in healthcare professionals