Interview with Paolo Schincariol, SC Director of Pharmaceutical Assistance at the Integrated University Health Authority of Trieste.

Interview with Paolo Schincariol, SC Director of Pharmaceutical Assistance at the Integrated University Health Authority of Trieste.

Multiple myeloma is one of the most common oncohematologic diseases affecting the plasma cells of the bone marrowvery important for the immune system and its physiological responses to fight infections. If the growth of these cells becomes uncontrolled, it can give rise to cancerobstructing other blood cells e resulting in a weakened immune system, anemia or coagulation defects. In addition, myeloma patients often also suffer from bone fractures.

Mondosanità interviewed exclusively Paolo SchincariolSC Director of Pharmaceutical Assistance at the Integrated University Health Authority of Trieste, who spoke about the weapons to combat multiple myeloma and the sustainability of costs.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: All about multiple myeloma, Escape from emergency rooms, the proposals of the Innovation Observatory of Motore Sanità