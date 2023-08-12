NEXT WEEK, how will the FERRAGOSTO be? The forecasts show some news [Mappe] » ILMETEO.it

Weather: NEXT WEEK, how will August 15th be? The forecasts show some news [Mappe]

Weather forecast for mid-August Updated forecasts for mid-August!

Lots of news awaits us on the weather front for next week, the highlight of the summer for many Italians. From August 15 we will not only have a lot of heat and sultriness, but also the risk of heat storms over different regions due to the much potential energy involved and the contrasts between different air masses.

The main actor that will condition the weather in the central week of August will be the notorious African anticyclone called “Nero” which, from within the Sahara desert, will extend towards Europe and the Mediterranean Sea as early as Monday 14 (actually the effects will be felt on part of Italy as early as Sunday 13), consequently also incorporating our country.

By analyzing in detail this advance of high pressure (map below), we can clearly see the intrinsic characteristics of the mass in question: it is a very hot air mass of subtropical matrix which will cause, in addition to extreme atmospheric stability with lots of sun even a surge in temperatures. On the other hand, in the North Atlantic we can see an area of ​​low pressure (cyclone indicated with the letter “B”) which will cause some thunderstorms in the days to follow. Very hot climate in August with the anticyclone Nero. Thunderstorms in the North on WednesdayDuring the day of August 15th (Tuesday 15) the heat will be felt in particular on the Tyrrhenian regions and on the two Major Islands where the thermal values ​​will widely exceed 34-36°C during the afternoon hours. Even in cities like Florence or Rome peaks of up to 37°C can be reached. Furthermore, we do not exclude that in the inland areas of Sardinia it is possible to reach maximum peaks above 40-42°C. The heat will make the heat even more unbearable: the gradually hotter air masses within the anticyclone will be loaded with high humidity levels on the long journey on the Mediterranean Sea from the Sahara to Italy; this condition, we recall, of physical discomfort.

But be careful, I’m just hot; with this type of configuration there will be so-called “heat storms”. Already from the day of August 15th, but also in the following days, the risk of downpours will increase, the trigger of which is linked to the convective motions that distinguish this period between the afternoon and the evening: that is, hot and humid air that rises and cools, condensing into majestic towering clouds. In practice, daytime heating allows the ascent of “hot air bubbles” (defined as thermal in technical terms) which, if they find the right conditions (cooler layers of the atmosphere at high altitudes), manage to give life to those cumulus clouds which then they generate the storm.

According to the latest updates, the areas most at risk will be the Alps and the Apennines, however we do not exclude that some storm cells, with greater force, may cross over to the nearby plains, giving rise to downpours, in some cases accompanied by hail.

