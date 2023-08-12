Yu Zhifei and Kong Qiaoli Win Gold at Hangzhou Wenhui School Lawn Bocce Invitational Tournament

“Welcome to the Asian Games” Hangzhou Wenhui School Lawn Bocce Invitational Tournament Concludes

Hangzhou, China – The 2023 “Welcome to the Asian Games” Hangzhou Wenhui School Lawn Bocce Invitational Tournament concluded on August 11th at the grass court of Hangzhou Wenhui School. The week-long event saw Yu Zhifei claim the gold medal in the men’s single event, while Kong Qiaoli emerged victorious in the women’s single event. Ye Yaochun and Wu Chacheng secured the gold medal in the doubles event.

Guided by the Organizing Committee of the 4th Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Games, hosted by the Hangzhou Education Bureau, and held at the grass bocce court of Hangzhou Wenhui School, the invitational tournament witnessed the participation of 48 athletes from 12 different teams including Hong Kong, Zhuhai, Macau, Guangdong, Shenzhen, Quzhou, and the National Lawn Bocce Team for the Disabled.

The tournament not only served as a crucial training ground ahead of the Hangzhou Asian Para Games but also united lawn bocce enthusiasts from across the country. Xu Yonggang, a member of the National Paralympic Lawn Bocce Training Team, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity this tournament provided. He highlighted the practical training and increased communication between teams.

Lawn bocce is one of the 22 official events of the Hangzhou Asian Para Games. The competition’s square field is divided into multiple tracks, each measuring 4.3-5.8 meters wide. Participants attempt to approach a white target ball on the track by throwing and rolling balls, engaging in offensive and defensive confrontations with each other. The winner is determined by the distance between the throw and the target ball, with the highest score clinching victory.

Interestingly, the grass throwing ball used in this sport is not a perfect circle, rather an oblate sphere with asymmetrical weight on both sides. This design allows the ball to follow an arc trajectory, avoiding obstacles and creating an engaging gameplay experience reminiscent of a combination of curling and bowling.

The tournament took place at the grass bocce field of Hangzhou Wenhui School, which impressed participant Yu Zhifei with its excellent barrier-free facilities. The venue boasts 17 barrier-free wheelchair ramps, three barrier-free toilets, eight barrier-free toilet seats, one barrier-free elevator, and six barrier-free parking spaces. Athletes and individuals with disabilities can freely navigate throughout the facility. Furthermore, the venue provides various “hidden” barrier-free services, including intelligent AI sign language translation, text and voice prompts, and visual assistance, ensuring equal access to information for all.

With the successful culmination of the Hangzhou Wenhui School Lawn Bocce Invitational Tournament, excitement continues to build for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Para Games scheduled for October this year. As athletes and fans eagerly anticipate the start of the international sporting event, it is clear that the spirit of competition and inclusivity will remain at the forefront.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

