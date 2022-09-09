Untreated diabetes can lead to very serious consequences for our body as it acts on the cardiovascular system and organs. People with diabetes live with a constant risk of complications. This is because type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes are both chronic conditions that, if left untreated or poorly managed, can lead to devastating long-term effects.

Left unchecked, diabetes can lead to blindness, kidney failure, amputations, heart disease and stroke, to name a few potential pitfalls. No wonder the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that people with undiagnosed diabetes have an almost five times higher risk of dying than those who know their status and actively manage the disease.

Early symptoms of untreated diabetes

Living with the long-term effects of diabetes can be stressful to say the least. This can lead to depression, anxiety, and other mental health problems, which can affect your daily life. The signs can start from chronic fatigue, difficulty concentrating and low energy.

Symptoms may be followed by other small manifestations such as the need for frequent urination, rapid heart rate, mental confusion, dry mouth and excessive thirst. However, these symptoms can be easily confused with other small problems that generally pass with the right rest.

At the skin level, irritation phenomena such as erythema, redness of the skin or a rash due to diabetes may occur. The reasons can be different but if it is associated with diabetes, these can be a timid signal of the advancement of the disease that must be caught in time and treated.

Diabetes may also have breathing difficulties represented by sleep apnea in which the person constantly wakes up without understanding why. The next step is the pejorative one such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which may require you to undergo oxygen therapy.

The most serious complications

Diabetes is a serious problem that can lead to completely life-changing complications. For example, a patient with untreated diabetes may be forced to have a limb amputated or ulcers to form in the foot. When you reach these levels, however, it means that you have ignored the signals for a long period of time.

People who have had diabetes for a long time are at risk of developing kidney disease or kidney disease. This means that the function of the kidneys is seriously impaired. The consequence of the problem is to undergo regular dialysis treatments that completely overturn one’s existence.

Finally, diabetes also irreparably compromises the cardiovascular system. This means that he could suffer from strokes, heart attacks and obstruction of the veins and coronaries. They are very dangerous diseases that if not caught in time can cause death. A simple blood test is enough to avert all these dangers. Therefore, do not hesitate but talk to our doctor about doubts and suspicious symptoms if they arise continuously.