No vax parents deny the Covid test to their dying son: investigated for attempted murder

A four year old boyhospitalized in Milan because of cancer, he needed to be urgently transferred to another hospital, more specialized and outside the Lombard capital, to receive specific life-saving treatments. But as Corriere della Sera reports, his transfer has been blocked. The reason? No-vax parents refused to authorize medical staff to subject their child to an anti-Covid swabindispensable for the transfer to the second hospital, where many other children with low or non-existent immune defenses were present.

Although the son was in grave danger of life, the hospital doctors could not overcome the parents’ blind stubbornness. To be able to unblock the situation, which has become paradoxical, and give the child a chance of survival, the medical staff even had to contact the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office: exceptionally, the Public Prosecutor Nicholas Rossato has decided to apply the criminal law on the «forced collection of biological samples from living people» (article 359-bis of the cpp), which the law does not contemplate for health cases, but only to safeguard an investigation, so as to be able to open a file of investigation against parents for attempted murder and give the ok to the doctors for the swab transfer.

Race against time

The decision of the Milan Public Prosecutor’s office to “force” the penal law on the coercive removal of the child’s biological material found justification in the emergency situation: according to the magistrate, there was not enough time to wait for a possible intervention Juvenile Court on parental responsibility of father and mother over the child.

Now, the race against time to save his life continues, between the wards of the second hospital.