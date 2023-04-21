Noise is annoying: could it still be that we need it?

noise disturbs. It has always been like this. The journalist and historian Kai-Ove Kessler knows whether we might need it after all. He answers the most important questions on the topic.

Mr. Kessler, what noise drives you crazy?

Dog barking at night. The question of why makes me particularly nervous: Is he alone? is he hungry Fear? I’m not the only one, Kurt Tucholsky’s famous complaint: “The dog is always barking. He barks when someone comes and also when someone leaves – he barks in between, and when he has no reason, he barks at himself.”

What about mosquitoes?

Their high-frequency whirring is insidious. But at least we know what they want from us. When noises are inexplicable, they can be particularly annoying.