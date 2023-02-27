Nokia has announced plans to change its brand identity for the first time in nearly 60 years, complete with a new logo made up of five different shapes that form the word NOKIA. The old logo’s iconic blue color has been abandoned for a range of colors depending on usage. The company still aims to grow its service provider business, where it sells equipment to telecommunications companies, but its main focus now is on selling equipment to other companies. “Last year we had a very good growth of 21% in companies, which currently represents about 8% of turnover or around 2 billion euros,” said Pekka Lundmark. “We want to get this percentage into double digits as quickly as possible.”