World

It has been a year since the start of the war in Ukraine. President Zelensky From a distrusted ex-comedian he became the prototype of the American hero. The war has led to hundreds of thousands of deaths and millions of displaced people with no prospect of a ceasefire. The point is that although the anniversary should lead to a serious and objective reflection on what has happened in recent months, nobody seems to be thinking of peace.

Inside the western front there is a total flattening out of the requests and positions of the President Zelensky. The President acted as if he were on a movie set while hundreds of people die every day. It’s certainly not about defending Putin, but to realize that digging an ever deeper furrow towards the nascent Sino/Russian alliance (an alliance favored by the continuation of the war) will have very serious effects with concrete risks of arriving at one world War.

Not to mention the fact that the direct consequence of the use of the weapons we send toUkraine it is the inexorable increase in the number of dead. An objective judgment would require acknowledging that the exaltation and sanctification of Zelensky (today even invited to the G7 ) was and is a grave mistake. L’Ukraine it was and must be helped, certainly, but without continually putting fuel on the fire of the conflict and, above all, without letting Zelensky drag us into this terrain.

Instead, in a collective delirium, the Ukrainian president even allows himself to enter into our internal affairs, commenting on the statements of Berlusconi. One wonders, Berlusconi aside, where are the i pacifists. Even in a dramatic event like that of war in Ukraine one of the evils of our politics emerges: that of being characterized by prejudices and ideological barriers.

