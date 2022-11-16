Tommaso Zorzi it is «officially circumcised». Today, November 16, the former gieffino announced on social that he underwent surgery for the circumcision and that everything worked out for the best.

The former winner of Big Brother VIP posted a video directly from the bed of the clinic, reassuring his fans about his state of salute. The intervention to which Zorzi underwent, however, is not a process that is clear to everyone, which is why there was no lack of controversy under the post…

What happened

Yesterday he had let his parents know follower that he would spend the night in the clinic to be able to perform this delicate operation, which Zorzi has been postponing for years. This morning he updated his followers: «Good morning, everything went well, I just wish that the effect of this morphine would never end.”

it was aoperation more complicated than expected “because I put it off for years, but they told me that everything will go back to working as it used to”, he commented Tommaso Zorziwho will soon be able to go home.

“Incredible! How do you remove a part of your body? It’s something I don’t understand,” wrote a user below the post. «Circumcision is not only used for a religious purpose, but also for a medical one. Evidently he did it for her salute» replied another.

And the response of the user who asked the question made Zorzi out: “I thought he had removed everything…”. The former gieffino shared the comment and wrote: «Not even from the clinic they give you a break. But after everything, in what sense?».

Last Updated: Wednesday 16 November 2022, 17:45



