Novartis on Cholesterol Day: Keep an eye on LDL cholesterol levels to…

Novartis Pharma GmbH

Nuremberg (end)

This year’s “Cholesterol Day” on June 16 is dedicated to blood vessels and the prevention of cardiovascular diseases. Regular check-ups to determine cholesterol and other blood lipid levels are also important [1].

Regular LDL-C determination is important in order to detect elevated levels early and treat them if necessary. If left untreated, these can lead to deposits in the blood vessels, a so-called atherosclerosis, which is considered the main cause of heart attacks, strokes or circulatory disorders in the legs [2]. Cardiovascular diseases are the No. 1 cause of death in Germany and worldwide [3-5].

At a digital cholesterol barcamp by Novartis in cooperation with Kirchheim-Verlag, patients with dyslipidemia and their relatives had the opportunity to exchange ideas with other affected people on topics that concern them. The focus was on nutrition and LDL-C target values, among other things.

For Cholesterol Day on June 16th, the focus is on blood vessels and the prevention of cardiovascular diseases [1]. It is also important to check blood lipid levels regularly during preventive check-ups, e.g. B. to determine the cholesterol in order to detect and treat elevated values ​​​​early, in order to prevent the development of atherosclerosis. It is considered the main cause of cardiovascular diseases [2]. In Germany and worldwide, these are the No. 1 cause of death [3-5].

All adults over the age of 35 are entitled to this every three years at the so-called “Check-up 35” [1]. Depending on how high the individual cardiovascular risk is, different target values ​​are aimed at for LDL-C [6,7]. If a heart attack or stroke has already occurred or if there are circulatory disorders in the legs, a reduction in the LDL-C value to below 55 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dl) (or 1.4 millimoles per liter (mmol/ l)) recommended. These target values ​​also apply to people with a very high cardiovascular risk due to diabetes mellitus, high blood pressure or chronic kidney disease [6,7]. If the risk of cardiovascular disease is lower, other LDL-C target values ​​apply [6,7]. Interested parties can find an overview on the website www.lipide.info.

Take care of your heart and blood vessels with a healthy lifestyle

Through a balanced diet with lots of vegetables and fiber, regular exercise and not smoking, each individual can influence the LDL-C values ​​and other risk factors such as high blood pressure and obesity and thus actively contribute to keeping the heart and blood vessels healthy [6].

If you suspect that you may have a lipid metabolism disorder, talk to your doctor. The website www.lipide.info answers questions about lipid metabolism disorders under the motto “Understanding hypercholesterolemia” and provides patients and their relatives with various services. This includes tips on a cholesterol-conscious diet as well as detailed materials for download and a search function for specialists.

Exchange for those affected

“Cholesterol – watch your values”: Under this motto, a digital bar camp on the subject of cholesterol was held by Novartis in cooperation with Kirchheim-Verlag. This was aimed at patients who, due to a lipid metabolism disorder, e.g. B. Elevated levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) and lipoprotein(a) [Lp(a)] have in the blood. If left untreated, these can contribute to deposits in the blood vessels and thus to the development of what is known as atherosclerosis, which is considered the main cause of heart attacks and strokes.2 This makes it all the more important for every individual, but especially for those affected, to Taking health literally to heart. Therefore, at the Cholesterol Barcamp, patients and their relatives had the opportunity to exchange ideas virtually with each other on self-chosen topics that move them.

What are the issues affected by dyslipidemia?

The Barcamp participants discussed, among other things, their experiences and their uncertainties about the “right” LDL-C target values. There was also room for fears in the discussion rounds: According to the participants, these often arise from insecurities due to the illness and from the feeling of not being sufficiently informed after the diagnosis. They exchanged views on how they themselves can influence LDL-C levels through a balanced diet and regular exercise. This also included the fact that increased cholesterol levels in hereditary lipid metabolism disorders such as familial hypercholesterolemia can only be lowered to a certain extent by dietary adjustments. The focus of the digital round of talks was also on how those affected can become active and take as much as possible into their own hands. A central aspect here was the dialogue in self-help groups, which can support patients with questions about diagnosis and everyday life with the disease. Above all, however, the following applied to the bar camp: the exchange with other affected people was very much appreciated by the participants.

About Novartis in Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism (CRM)

Novartis wants to make a difference in the life of people with diseases that affect the heart, kidneys and blood vessels. The challenges in this area are among the greatest in today’s healthcare sector. Novartis is therefore committed to the research, development and high-quality manufacture of novel therapies and contributes to a better understanding of these diseases. In order to significantly reduce cardiovascular diseases in the future, Novartis Germany has joined forces with leading players in the healthcare sector to form the “Heart-Brain Alliance”. The alliance aims to reduce cardiovascular events across Germany by 30% by 2030.

About Novartis

Novartis reimagines medicine to improve and extend people’s lives. Our technological leadership and new access models allow us to develop high-quality medicines that alleviate society’s greatest burden of disease. In our quest to find new medicines, we regularly rank among the world‘s leading companies investing in research and development. Around 103,000 people from more than 140 countries work together to bring Novartis products to 800 million people around the world. In Germany, Novartis employs around 7,000 people at ten locations. More information at novartis.de and novartis.com or our virtual press center virtualcampus.novartis.de.

Sources

DGFF. 21st Cholesterol Day on June 16, 2023. Healthy blood vessels protect the heart and brain. Available at: Last accessed: June 2023. Libby P et al. Athersosclerosis. Nat Rev Dis Primers 2019;5(1):56. doi: 10.1038/s41572-019-0106-z. Federal Statistical Office, press release no. 544 of December 16, 2022: Cause of death statistics 2021: 7% of all deaths are directly attributable to COVID-19. Available at: Last accessed: June 2023. Federal Statistical Office: The 10 most common deaths from cardiovascular diseases in 2021. Available at: Last accessed: June 2023. WHO. Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). Available at: Last accessed: June 2023. Mach F et al. 2019 ESC/EAS Guidelines for the management of dyslipidaemias: lipid modification to reduce cardiovascular risk. Eur Heart J 2020;41(1):111-188. Weingartner O et al. Commentary on the guidelines (2019) of the ESC/EAS for the diagnosis and therapy of dyslipidemia. Cardiologist 2020;14:256-266. doi: 10.1007/s12181-020-00399-9. Available at: Last accessed: June 2023.

Original content from: Novartis Pharma GmbH, transmitted by news aktuell