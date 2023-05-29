now a major Russian offensive on the Donbass ring. Rain of bombs on Kiev

2:00 Explosions in the night in Kiev Explosions resound in the night in Kiev, where the authorities report that “the air defense is in action”. The air raid alarm went off over the Ukrainian capital around 1 am local time (midnight in Italy), and is active in most regions of the country.

2:05 Kiev, massive attack underway A massive drone strike is underway on Kiev. This was reported by the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko, on his Telegram channel, indicating the Golosievskiy district among those affected. “Stay in shelters!” writes the mayor. The Ukrainian anti-aircraft, Klitschko says, shot down 20 drones in the sky over Kiev. According to Deputy Energy Minister Yaroslav Demchenkov, one person was killed and three injured by a drone crash into a fuel station. Tonight is the fourteenth Russian airstrike on Ukraine in May.

8:03 Kiev, 52 out of 54 drones shot down The Ukrainian army tonight shot down 52 Iranian-made drones in the country’s airspace out of the 54 launched by the Kremlin’s army just on the eve of Kiev Day, when the capital celebrates the anniversary of its foundation 1541 years ago with concerts, fairs and exhibitions. The Ukrainian Air Force announced the downing of the Shadeds launched from the Russian regions of Bryansk and Krasnodar indicating that the attack was carried out in multiple waves for 5 hours, as reported by Rbc-Ukraine. According to inconclusive information, a 40-year-old man was killed in a district of Kiev and a woman was injured.

8:13 “The most massive attack on Kiev since the beginning of the war” It was the most massive attack since the beginning of the war that hammered the capital Kiev during the night: the local authorities reported it, while Kiev is preparing to celebrate the national holiday in memory of the anniversary of the foundation of the city. According to Kiev, Ukrainian anti-aircraft guns shot down 52 Iranian-made Shahed drones. This was the 14th raid in May and the attack – according to the city’s military administration – was carried out in several waves with air raid sirens blaring for 5 hours.

8:14 Raid da Ovest a Est The air raids of the Russian army hit Zhytomyr in western Ukraine at five o’clock this morning, as reported by the public broadcaster Suspilne. Nikopol, in the eastern region of Dnepropetrovsk, was also bombed during the night, regional military chief Sergey Lysak announced: “Six homes and two buildings were destroyed. The pipeline and power lines were damaged. There were no deaths or injuries – that’s the main thing,” he wrote on Telegram

8:15 Bombs in the Kharkiv region Two civilians, a woman and a man, were killed in last night’s shelling of Kharkiv region in eastern Ukraine, regional military chief Oleg Sinehubov said. Attacks hit Chuhuyiv, Kharkiv and Kupyansk. Intensive shelling also in Kolodyazne, Krasnoye Pervoye, Fikholovka, Novomlinsk, Dvurechnaya, Zapadnoye, Masyutovka, Kislovka, Berestovoye and Volchansk: there are injuries and destruction.

9:20 Kiev, people on the balconies during the attacks. Insult Putin During last night’s Russian attacks on Kiev, some residents came out on the balconies despite the alarm shouting insults against Vladimi Putin and the slogan “glory to air defense”, as reported by the Guardian.

10:39 “Reduced the number of Russian troops in Belarus” “The number of Russian troops on the territory of Belarus has decreased significantly compared to a few months ago: before it could have been 10-11 thousand, now it is several thousand. But despite this, we continue to strengthen our border line,” Andriy Demchenko, a spokesman for the Border Guard Service, told Ukrinform. According to Demchenko, the area near the border is mined to prevent a possible Ukrainian breakthrough.

10:56 Message from Lukashenko after rumors about his health After the rumors, fueled by Belarusian dissidents, about his state of health, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko reappears with a message, published by his press service and released by Tass, in which he congratulates the leader of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and all the Azerbaijanis on the occasion of the country’s national holiday, Independence Day. “I am deeply convinced that the strategic partnership between Minsk and Baku, which is based on mutual interest and traditionally friendly and trusting ties, will continue to strengthen, acquiring new forms and directions,” he writes.

11:20 “The West is playing with fire with the F-16 plan” According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Westerners are “playing with fire” with plans to supply F-16 aircraft to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called Western countries’ plans to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine an unacceptable escalation. “Certainly this is an unacceptable escalation. I hope there are reasonable people in the West who understand this,” Lavrov told the Moscow show. Kremlin. Putin’.

12:11 The death toll rises in the attack on a clinic in Dnipro The death toll from the May 26 Russian missile attack on the Dnipro clinic has risen from two to four people. This was reported by the regional governor Serhii Lysak, adding that remains attributable to doctors and employees of the medical facility, operators between 50 and 60 years old, were found.

12:43 Kiev Air Force: “If we had F-16s we would shoot down all drones” “Last night, during the massive Russian drone attack on Kiev, the air force participated in the downing of Iranian unmanned aircraft: the aircraft we use to shoot down drones in particular is not as effective as we would like. If we had an F-16, of course, with its powerful radar and weapons it would be able to perform its tasks in the sky 100 percent of the time,” Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said on TV.

13:10 The US wants to enter the ammunition plan for the EU The United States aims to return to the ammunition plan approved by the European Union and so far reserved for the European war industry. “Opening up the procurement and purchasing process to industries outside the European Union would allow much-needed supplies to be delivered to Ukraine more quickly,” a senior US government official told ANSA. The secretary general of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, summoned the representatives of the transatlantic defense industries (therefore also from the United States) to Brussels on the occasion of the defense ministerial in mid-May to seek possible synergies.

14:02 Moscow: “Centre of foreign mercenaries in Kharkiv hit” The Russian armed forces hit a temporary center where “foreign mercenaries” are employed by the Ukrainian army in the Kharkiv region, on the border with the Russian region of Belgorod. The Russian Defense Ministry made it known, specifying that the site was destroyed and two “sabotage” teams neutralized. The site was located outside the town of Bogodukhov, ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said during a briefing. In addition, “the operations of two Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance teams were thwarted near the settlements of Liman Pervy and Berestovoye,” in the same Kharkiv region, the spokesman added.

14:21 Prigozhin: “Let’s leave Bakhmut, now the Russian offensive in the West” “Our plans are to leave Bakhmut by June 1st. We may not have time to deliver everything to the military (Russian regular army), maybe it will take a few more days. Provided that as of June 5, the army has operational space for an offensive in the west. As the Minister of Defense already said, after the capture of Bakhmut, the Russian army has every chance to launch a major offensive with the capture of Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Druzhkovka, Konstantinovka, Chasov Yar, i.e. ‘the ring of Donbass ‘”. The founder of the Wagner militia Yevgeny Prigozhin writes this in Telegram. According to Prigozhin, ‘after the ‘Donbass ring’ or parallel to it, given that the referendum established that the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Lugansk and Donetsk regions are part of the Russian Federation, the Red Army will go to the borders of these regions . “Then it will be necessary to clarify, I don’t think it is a complicated process, it will be done in a meeting, if there is an offensive, a lightning-fast and decisive rush towards the Dnipro”, he said.

16:30 Berlin: “Cutting of German officials is a unilateral decision by Moscow” Berlin denies that the new limit on the number of German officials in Russia is a reaction by Moscow to an earlier expulsion of Russian diplomats from German soil. The German embassy in Moscow said Russia had already reacted to the expulsion of Russian diplomats from German soil by in turn driving the same number of diplomats out of the country.

17:02 Walesa: “Help Russia build a different political system” “We have to help Russia build a different political system, not with tanks and missiles, but with persuasion.” This was underlined by the 1983 Nobel Peace Prize winner and former Polish president Lech Walesa, speaking today at the Trento Economics Festival organized by the 24 Hours group.

17:30 “Poles and Americans among the terrorists of Belgorod” The sabotage and reconnaissance group that entered the territory of the Belgorod region from Ukraine on May 22 also consisted of foreigners, including Poles and Americans. This was written in Telegram by the governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov, after visiting the hospital residents of Grayvoronsky and Shebekinsky districts injured by saboteurs in hospitals.

18:03 Lukashenko: “Nuclear weapons to those who join the Russia-Belarus union” Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that Russia will provide nuclear weapons to any state that joins the Russia-Belarus union. The Kyev Independent writes it, citing Russian media. “It’s very simple – explained Lukashenko – The union of Belarus and Russia should be concluded, and that’s all: there will be nuclear weapons for everyone”.