As we know, law 104 helps in many ways those who experience the condition of disability.

Not only is disability limiting from many points of view, but it is also expensive because medicines and specialist visits are very expensive.

Surely the law 104 helps in many ways those who experience disability, but this does not mean that life for the disabled person is simple. For the disabled there is a need for aids of all kinds and these cost and often even the famous disability allowance fails to cover them.

Aid for those covered by Law 104 and for all others

Let’s see what truly valuable aid can be provided in this regard.

A caregiver paid for the benefit of those who have law 104 can be deducted at 19% within the maximum limit of 2,100. Therefore, for the caregiver who helps those who are covered by law 104, there will be a deduction of € 399. But also for buying a car or for other types of purchases there are many types of aids. Yet the ASL provides free services even to those who do not have the disability or the law 104. Many are convinced that the ASL can provide the services free of charge only to those covered by law 104, but in reality this is not true. In fact, the services provided free of charge by the ASL also to those who are not disabled they are certainly a great help for many families and often prove to be invaluable in this period.

Free aid even for those who do not have 104

For example, diapers, catheters and other medical devices of this kind fall within the so-called supplementary assistance and therefore this means that a medical prescription is enough. Therefore, for medical devices such as catheters, Law 104 is not needed and there is no need for invalidity, but a very banal prescription from a specialist doctor is enough. It will be the ASL to provide these tools free of charge.

How to request them

To get these medical devices for free you will need first contact your general practitioner. In fact, the general practitioner will explain what documentation must be provided to the ASL. Then certification will be needed of the specialist doctor who certifies that the subject needs these devices. So you do not need the coverage of law 104 and you do not even necessarily need invalidity, however these are regulations that are the prerogative of the regions and therefore can change from region to region.