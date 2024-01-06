now there will be numbers

Starting next week, the emergency department at San Fermo will be changing its access codes from colors to numbers, in accordance with national guidelines. However, despite the change in format, the meanings behind the codes will remain largely the same. Asst Lariana explains that Code 1, previously known as code red, will still indicate cases of emergency for very critical patients in danger of life. Code 2, previously represented by yellow/orange, will still signify cases of urgency that cannot be deferred for patients in potential life-threatening condition. Code 3, formerly blue, will still indicate deferrable emergencies for patients with a stable condition, and Code 4, previously green, will be used for minor emergencies with stable patients. Lastly, Code 5, previously white, will still be used for non-urgent cases.

These codes are assigned upon entry by triage nurses, and once treatment is completed, the doctor will assign the patient a letter to certify the final level of severity. The exit codes will be expressed on five levels of severity: C for critical patients, A for acute and stable patients with a possible compromise of vital parameters, D for urgent deferrable cases, M for patients with minor urgency, and N for non-urgent cases. Despite these changes, the payment of copays will remain the same, due for patients discharged with the code N and for all patients who leave the emergency room before the report is closed, regardless of the color code assigned during entry triage.

The same changes will be implemented in the pediatric emergency room, and this transition has already begun in the Menaggio and Cantù emergency departments. While it may take some time to get used to the new numerical system, the fundamental meaning behind the access codes remains consistent, ensuring that patients receive the appropriate level of care in emergency situations.