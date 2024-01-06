Home » Chapter 4 of the blank period
Chapter 4 of the blank period

Chapter 4 of the blank period

In Chapter 3 of the intriguing fiction series “Portal: Blank Period,” the characters, Luyao and Kong Yifeng, find themselves facing a dire situation in an unknown and mysterious world. As they struggle to survive, they must make critical decisions to ensure their survival.

The chapter begins with Luyao, a young girl with a strong survival instinct, discussing the importance of finding ways to synthesize energy and secure food. The conversation quickly turns to the need to test for harmful substances, with the characters realizing that they may have to resort to testing on their own bodies.

As they explore their surroundings, Kong Yifeng discovers an unknown particle with incredibly high energy levels. His excitement at this discovery is palpable, and he is immediately consumed with thoughts of its potential impact once they return to Earth.

Amidst their search for resources and answers, the characters come across a small green lake. The question of whether it is safe to drink from it raises the stakes even higher for their survival.

The chapter ends with a cliffhanger, leaving readers eager to find out what will happen next and how the characters will navigate the challenges of this mysterious world.

As the story unfolds, “Portal: Blank Period” continues to captivate readers with its blend of scientific intrigue, survival challenges, and the complexities of human nature, making it a must-read for fans of speculative fiction.

