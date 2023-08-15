Nuclear physician: wanted for senior physician position | HEALTH ADHOC

Hamburg – Institute for radiology, neuroradiology and nuclear medicine in Bavaria – large hospital with maximum care

A large maximum-care hospital in Bavaria is currently looking for a senior physician for the Institute of Radiology, Neuroradiology and Nuclear Medicine. Contrast Personalberatung GmbH from Hamburg supports the recruitment process.

Institute on gold standard

The Institute is a state-of-the-art medical facility specializing in imaging, nuclear medicine diagnostics and nuclear medicine therapies. The senior physician will work accordingly in nuclear medicine diagnostics and intervention, working together with a team of radiologists, neuroradiologists and nuclear medicine specialists to ensure a precise and reliable diagnosis at the highest level and optimal care of the patient to ensure patients.

Specialist in nuclear medicine wanted as senior physician (m/f/d).

Specialists in nuclear medicine with expertise in a wide range of nuclear medicine procedures such as hybrid imaging (PET/CT, SPECT/CT) and other special forms of therapy (SIRT, Lutathera) are sought for the senior physician position.

There is also the option to collaborate with the Paracelsus Medical University in research and teaching and the possibility of habilitation. Here, too, the hospital offers excellent conditions for those interested, but does not require participation.

Hospital with a future mission as an employer

The hospital with more than 7,000 employees is considered a safe employer. Also because the clinic is excellently positioned for the future and has implemented extensive new clinics or is under construction.

The clinic offers the senior physician (m/f/d) for nuclear medicine a permanent position with a contract based on professional experience and qualifications. There is also the option of working from home and performance bonuses are paid.