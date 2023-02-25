This is the 39-year-old Marco Rapuano, known as “Pallone”, from San Giovanni Rotondo, considered a prominent element of the Montanari clan, in the Gargano: he must serve definitive sentences for murder, violation of the laws on weapons and other crimes. Massive searches have been carried out throughout the area by the Central Investigative Nucleus of the Penitentiary Police

An inmate servinglife sentence in high security regime in the prison of Badu’ and Cars a Nuoro he escaped, climbing down the window with some knotted sheets and disappearing. This was announced by some union organizations of the penitentiary police. This is the 39-year-old Marco Rapuanosaid “Ball“, of San Giovanni Rotondo, considered a prominent element of the Montanari clan, in the Gargano: he must serve definitive sentences for homocideviolation of gun laws and other crimes.

Massive searches have been carried out throughout the area by the Central Investigative Nucleus of the Penitentiary police, led by the manager Ezio Giacalone, and other forces of order. “In the ruined prison system, this is yet another confirmation of theinadequacy also of the special circuit defined, at this point improperly, as high security, but whose security is certainly more fugitive than today’s escaped prisoner”, comments the general secretary of the Uilpa Penitentiary Police, Gennaro DeFazio.