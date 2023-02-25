Home Health Nuoro, a lifer in the Apulian mafia escapes by climbing down the window with the sheets. He was being held under high security
Health

Nuoro, a lifer in the Apulian mafia escapes by climbing down the window with the sheets. He was being held under high security

by admin
Nuoro, a lifer in the Apulian mafia escapes by climbing down the window with the sheets. He was being held under high security

This is the 39-year-old Marco Rapuano, known as “Pallone”, from San Giovanni Rotondo, considered a prominent element of the Montanari clan, in the Gargano: he must serve definitive sentences for murder, violation of the laws on weapons and other crimes. Massive searches have been carried out throughout the area by the Central Investigative Nucleus of the Penitentiary Police

An inmate servinglife sentence in high security regime in the prison of Badu’ and Cars a Nuoro he escaped, climbing down the window with some knotted sheets and disappearing. This was announced by some union organizations of the penitentiary police. This is the 39-year-old Marco Rapuanosaid “Ball“, of San Giovanni Rotondo, considered a prominent element of the Montanari clan, in the Gargano: he must serve definitive sentences for homocideviolation of gun laws and other crimes.

Massive searches have been carried out throughout the area by the Central Investigative Nucleus of the Penitentiary police, led by the manager Ezio Giacalone, and other forces of order. “In the ruined prison system, this is yet another confirmation of theinadequacy also of the special circuit defined, at this point improperly, as high security, but whose security is certainly more fugitive than today’s escaped prisoner”, comments the general secretary of the Uilpa Penitentiary Police, Gennaro DeFazio.

See also  Closest to Earth in December! See "Mysterious Comet" for the first time in 70,000 years

You may also like

Risk of the presence of allergens in desserts,...

Treasury: auctions 8.5 billion Btp and Ccteu, rates...

Vinicio Capossela, the ballad ‘The Children’s Crusade’ one...

young people hope for Obi, the billionaire philosopher...

proton therapy. Infn and university working on a...

Rare diseases: “I tattooed my son’s bruises so...

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, all the...

LIVE TMW – Europa League draw, Juve draws...

Influenza and flu-like syndromes. The curve does not...

What is abdominal diastasis, which Totti’s partner Noemi...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy