Nutrition and eating disorders — Health

Donini: “Organized by our department to compare experts on a topic which, unfortunately, is becoming increasingly important”

Three days to take stock of DNA. In 2021 in Emilia-Romagna over 2,000 patients taken care of, between mental health centers and childhood and adolescent neuropsychiatry

November 23, 2023 – Three days of training on a pathology, i Nutrition and eating disorders – the so-called DNA – which is becoming increasingly important and which in Emilia Romagnain 2021, involved, considering the people cared for by mental health centers and childhood and adolescent neuropsychiatry, more than 2,000 patients.

Takes the via Monday 27 November a Bertinoro (FC), ending on Wednesday 29th, the free residential course “DNA training and multidisciplinary teams”, organized byDepartment of Health Policies (Regional Table for Nutrition and Eating Disorders) with the University of Bologna and the contribution of the National Fund for the fight against DNA. It is aimed at clinicians from the regional public and private service, with the aim of comparing experts on what is already being done, and what can be done additionally, to address and cure these diseases, which range from anorexia to bulimia to binge eating disorder. In addition to the presentation of studies and the discussion of clinical cases, various moments of team coaching are planned, and one final session open to the public from 3.30pm to 5pm on Wednesday 29th.

“A course wanted and organized by the Region precisely to compare our clinicians on a very delicate topic, which unfortunately is taking on ever greater relevance and impact on the health of citizens, exacerbated by the pandemic – underlines the councilor for health policies Raffaele DoniniThat work will begin on Monday 27th at 9am-. In 2021, compared to 2020, 27.5% more people were assisted in Emilia-Romagna, where, moreover, an integrated network of services has existed for years that works according to the organizational model of the diagnostic therapeutic assistance path, which places the patient in the center. In our region there are 18% of public DNA facilities throughout the country and 33% of those in Northern Italy: thanks to these cutting-edge facilities and highly competent professionals we guarantee quality care and assistance courses, but these training moments are aimed at further increasing the level of services offered”.

Precisely to keep attention high on anorexia, bulimia and binge eating disorder, i.e. some of the most frequent eating disorders that mainly affect adolescents, the Council’s Information and Communication Agency has created a special, online on the Region’s website at this link https://www.regione.emilia-romagna.it/notizie/approfondimenti/2023/novembre/una-guerra-di-tutti-i-giorni-contro-il-cibo.

What are DNAs

Nutrition and eating disorders represent a group of clinical conditions with onset in developmental age, characterized by marked medical and psychopathological impairment, with a direct impact on the development trajectories of affected people and their family members. L’etiopathogenesis is complex and the difficulty of family management is significant. The healthcare challenge is linked to good work in multiprofessional teamat the prevention et al early recognition of disordersat the taken charge of the patient and his family, al networking work organized on multiple levels and to research. The course of Bertinoro – which takes place at the University Residential Center, via Aldruda Frangipane 6 – has theobjectivethrough plenary lectures and field work, to address the main issues relating to the methods of taking charge of DNA in developmental and adult age, useful to all professionals of the multidisciplinary team.

The numbers in Emilia-Romagna

In Emilia Romagna in 2021 they were 2,008 patients were taken care of for eating disorders, among Mental health centers (1,379 people) e Neuropsychiatry of childhood and adolescence (629): an overall increase of 27.5% compared to the previous year (1,575). Some situations become so serious that they require the hospitalization: a total of 856 people of all ages, of which 701 women (the81,9%).

Il 91,7% (exactly 1,264) of those assisted in mental health centers is female sex, while males are 115 (8.3%). The prevalence of the female component is also found in services for taking care of younger people (Neuropsychiatry of childhood and adolescence) with 587 assisted (equal to 93.3%).

As regards age groups, over two thirds of those assisted (1,396, equal to 69,5%) if it concentrates between 12 and 30 years oldcon an increase of 51.9% total and 124.4% among minors, compared to 2016, also thanks to the Covid pandemic which has made itself felt strongly on mental health, in particular on eating disorders, making it theearlier onset. In fact, requests for help have increased and pre-existing eating disorders have worsenedi. In this age group, there were 461 cases in which one or more hospitalizations were necessary.

