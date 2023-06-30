Obesity, slimming injections and cardiometablic diseases | HEALTH ADHOC

Obesity, slimming injections and cardiometablic diseases

Frankfurt am Main – It’s been in the headlines for a long time: Anti-diabetes drugs are sometimes used off-label for crash diets as “slimming”. At least in this country, the extended approval of the drugs is actually intended for a completely different target group, namely for obese patients. They often suffer from type 2 diabetes and/or other life-shortening cardiometabolic comorbidities as a result of being overweight.

An example of one of the active ingredients discussed here is semaglutide, a GLP-1 agonist that has established itself in blood sugar therapy. GLP-1 agonists are experiencing a renaissance in research and development due to their potential in the ever-growing health problem of obesity. In its current white paper, the research and consulting company IQVIA reports on the development of cardiometabolic therapeutics and the importance of the market for weight loss innovations. The World Obesity Atlas predicted a 10% increase in obesity-related diseases by 2035.

A renaissance for cardiometabolic innovation – IQVIA

Copyright © 2006 – 2023, HEALTH ADHOC is a service of EL PATO Medien GmbH, Franz-Ehrlich-Str. 12, 12489 Berlin | Managing directors: Patrick Hollstein, Thomas Bellartz | District Court of Berlin Charlottenburg | HRB 204 379. EL PATO Medien GmbH is not liable for errors or disruptions in service operations, delivery difficulties, errors in content or text, except in cases of gross negligence. Furthermore, our terms and conditions apply. Email: [email protected] URL: www.gesundheit-adhoc.de