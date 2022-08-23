The Google TV platform has been launched for two years and is expected to replace Android TV by the end of this year. However, the speed of operation is also a point that users are often dissatisfied with. Google recently launched an update to Google TV, which will improve the operating performance of the system. At the same time, the limited TV more storage space, and more tools for managing and releasing.

▲ The picture shows Chromecast with Google TV.

Google recently announced a new update for Google TV, which will improve the loading speed of the home page by optimizing the management of the processor and cache. The operation of personalized paging will also be smoother, and after entering the playback, The system will release more RAM, making movie viewing and operation more stable and smooth.

There are tens of thousands of applications that can be installed on the Google TV platform, but the storage space of TVs and TV sticks is often very limited. In the new update, Google has also added a space release function to the system, and this function has been preempted to Chromecast with Google TV launches, and other devices powered by the Google TV platform will also get this feature later.

In addition to manually releasing storage space, Google also added automatic management in the update, which can automatically release storage space for the TV in the background. Finally, Google also readjusted the process of installing software on Google TV to reduce the occurrence of memory problems. installation error.

