Later, Google finally officially launched an update that allows users to make EQ adjustments, and the affordable Pixel Buds A-Series also recently launched new colors.

Google has launched the 3.14 version of the Pixel Buds Pro firmware. After the update, you can see the function of the five-segment EQ equalizer on the Pixel Buds program of the mobile phone. If you don’t want to manually adjust it manually, Google will also provide six kinds. The preset EQ setting value allows users to choose different sound effects, and after the EQ is adjusted, the headphones and other devices will still be effective for listening.

Jam out your way.🎶

With 5-band EQ on #PixelBuds Pro, you can now customize your sound🔊 or choose between presets tuned by our audio engineers.

Update your Pixel Buds app and firmware, then head to Bluetooth settings ➡️Device Details ➡️Sound ➡️ Custom Equalizer to get started. pic.twitter.com/cY3CU6sxMJ

— Made by Google (@madebygoogle) October 11, 2022

In addition, the new firmware also provides left and right volume balance. If the hearing level of the user’s left and right ears is different, it can be adjusted. At the same time, Google has also fixed some bugs and improved the overall performance. In addition, the affordable Pixel Buds A-Series are in addition to The original black has also recently launched a new graphite black, and it has been put on the store shelves.

▲ Google Pixel Buds A-Series launched a new graphite black color.

