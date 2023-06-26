OK-Health and Wellness July 2023

The new issue of OK Salute e Benessere is on newsstands, you can read the Summary of the issue below July 2023. We are waiting for you at the newsstand!

Subscribe to the magazine with a discount of more than 50%!

Go to our shop online at the address add the subscription to your cart and insert the coupon “okpromosummer” to get an additional €10 off our annual subscription offer: One year of OK Health and Wellness for only 14.90 + 4.90 shipping contribution!

In this issue of OK Salute e Benessere

Cover story: Costanza Caracciolo – Diastasis Abdominis

ABDOMINAL DIASTASIS – An aesthetic problem and the cause of my back pain: «After the two close pregnancies, the muscles moved apart by five centimetres. In addition to the belly problem I have to deal with low back pain»

Tests for biological age, how reliable are they?

They are able to establish the state of cardiovascular health, the degree of cellular aging, the maintenance of cognitive abilities. Those based on DNA give an overall idea of ​​whether the organism is younger or younger than the chronological age, but it is essential to know how to interpret them…

Subscribe to the magazine with a discount of more than 50%!

Go to our shop online at the address add the subscription to your cart and enter the coupon “okpromosummer” to get an additional €10 off our annual subscription offer: One year of OK Health and Wellness for only €14.90 + shipping fee of €4.90!

Subscribe to OK Health and Wellness

This month take advantage of the “okpromosummer” coupon worth 10 Euros to spend on the annual subscription to OK Health and Wellness. Get more than 50% discount: 12 numbers of the magazine directly to your home for only €14,90 plus a small contribution of €4.90 for shipping costs.

okpromosummer

Go to our shop online at the address add the subscription to your cart and enter the coupon “okpromospring” to get an additional €10 off our annual subscription offer. One year of OK Health and Wellness for only 14.90 + 4.90 shipping contribution instead of 42.90!

