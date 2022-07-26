An Irish biochemistry professor explains the presence of a particular symptom of the Omicron 5 variant, which occurs at night and which persists even after recovery

The contagion from Covid-19 has not yet stopped – indeed it seems to recover thanks to the spread of very contagious variants such as Omicron 5: the latter is a variant that is spreading like wildfire and that is greatly increasing the daily number of new positives, although it is nevertheless less lethal than the other variants.

We know that this sub-variant is more contagious than the previous ones and is able to bypass the protection provided by the vaccine that most of us have undergone – even that of the third dose or “booster” dose.

The symptoms, in many cases, are similar to those of a normal flu: cough, sore throat, headache, joint pain, some lines of fever. However, there would be a new nocturnal symptom caused by this specific variant of the virus which should immediately alarm and which, unfortunately, can carry on for a long time – even after the patient has now become negativized.

This was revealed by Luke O’Neill, professor of Irish biochemistry, in the context of the radio broadcast broadcast by Irish radio: it is the night sweats. Even after Covid is defeated, excessive sweating continues to annoy during the night.

According to the expert, this would be due to the reaction of our immune system who tries to defend themselves from the attack of the disease, having already come into contact with the virus (through vaccination or from a previous infection).

Professor O’Neill concludes with a note on vaccines, which will certainly be re-proposed in an “updated version” in the autumn season, to protect the population also from the attack of the new variants in which the virus has mutated in the meantime.

By September, the pharmaceutical companies that produced the vaccine sera during the first waves of the pandemic – namely Pfizer and Moderna – should be ready with a new specific vaccine against the Omicron variant.

For now, the advice of the professor and all the doctors is to get vaccinated and also undergo the third dose: those who are vaccinated, although not exempt from the risk of getting infected, should not get seriously ill and could therefore face the disease in a way similar to a normal flu.

