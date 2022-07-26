Samsung’s new memory combines innovative circuit design with advanced insulating materials,

Will be the first GDDR6 with speeds up to 24Gbps

Samsung GDDR6 complies with the industry’s latest GDDR standard and will provide universal compatibility for a wide range of markets

Samsung Electronics, the world leader in advanced memory technology, announced that its industry’s first 16 Gb GDDR6 DRAM with a processing speed of 24 Gbps has entered the proofing stage.The new memory uses Samsung’s third-generation 10-nanometer (1z) process(Note 1)and the use of extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) technology, can significantly improve the graphics performance of next-generation graphics cards (image graphics arrays), laptops, game consoles, artificial intelligence-based applications and high-performance computing (HPC) systems Performance.

“The current explosion of data driven by artificial intelligence and the metaverse is driving the need for ultra-advanced image processing capabilities that can process massive amounts of data simultaneously at extremely high speeds,” said Daniel Lee, executive vice president of memory product planning at Samsung Electronics. “With the launch of the industry’s first 24Gbps GDDR6, we expect that graphics DRAM can be effectively integrated with the next-generation GPU platform and be brought to the market in a timely manner to meet more demands.”

Samsung 24Gbps GDDR6 uses innovative circuit design and highly advanced insulating materials (high dielectric constant metal gate; HKMG), which greatly reduces current leakage compared to previous 18Gbps products, making it 30% faster; compare it with advanced graphics cards Combined, GDDR6 DRAM can transfer up to 1.1TB of data per second, or about 275 Full HD movies.

Samsung GDDR6 DRAM is fully JEDEC compliant in design and will be compatible with all GPU designs, facilitating the application of graphics solutions to a wide range of markets.

Samsung’s new GDDR6 product lineup also features low power consumption to help extend the battery life of laptops. Using dynamic voltage scaling (DVS) technology to adjust the operating voltage according to performance requirements, Samsung will provide 20Gbps and 16Gbps versions, which are about 20% more energy efficient at 1.1V than the 1.35V GDDR6 industry standard.

The use of graphics DRAM beyond PCs, laptops, and game consoles has grown significantly, extending to other graphics-intensive applications, such as HPC, autonomous driving, and electric vehicles. For these emerging markets, Samsung GDDR6 will enable continuous playback of 4K and 8K video and audio, while supporting the high demand of AI in accelerator workloads.

Samsung continues to lead the global graphics DRAM market and expects the high-performance graphics segment to grow at double-digit annual rates in the future.

With customer validation starting this month, Samsung plans to commercialize 24Gbps GDDR6 DRAM to accompany the launch of GPU platforms to accelerate graphics innovation in the overall high-performance computing market.

Note 1: Samsung’s first generation of 10nm class DRAM is named 1x, followed by 1y (2nd generation), 1z (3rd generation), 1a (4th generation), etc.