On 10 and 11 November IRST is organizing the fourth congress on Myelofibrosis

Written on 06 November 2023.

Hematologists and researchers from all over the world will meet in Forlì, at the former Scranna club

Driving advances in myelofibrosis research and treatment with a focus on innovation. It will take place from 10 to 11 November in Forlì, in the rooms of the Aurora club (formerly the Scranna club, in Corso Garibaldi 80), the fourth edition of the congress “Myelofibrosis: facing the future by challenging the past” (#MYFACT23). The event is promoted by IRST “Dino Amadori” Irccs as part of the training activities of the SSD Hematology and Transplants CSE, directed by dot. Gerardo Musuraca. The scientific direction of the congress, sponsored by SOHO Italy (Society of Hematologic Oncology) and the National Federation of the Order of Biologists, is entrusted to Dr. Alessandro Lucchesihematologist and IRST researcher.

The topics of molecular biology, genomics and epigenetics will be explored in depth, with the aim of deciphering the complex pathogenetic mechanisms of myelofibrosis and accelerating the development of more effective therapeutic interventions. In parallel, we will talk about the management of the symptoms of the disease and the related support therapies, with the aim of increasing the quality of life of patients.

Various IRST professionals will participate in the work, together with experts from all over the world. He will open the congress, together with Dr. Lucchesi and Dr. Musuraca, the prof. Giovanni MartinelliScientific Director of IRST.

“In this edition of the #MYFACT23 congress the emphasis is placed on the therapeutic and diagnostic evolution of myelofibrosis – says Dr. Lucchesi – through cutting-edge knowledge exchange, we aim to improve risk stratification, refine diagnostic accuracy and personalize treatments. We will also explore how artificial intelligence is transforming research and clinical practice, and discuss how these tools can improve personalized medicine for our patients. #MYFACT23 represents an important opportunity for anyone involved in the study and treatment of myelofibrosis, offering a platform for the sharing of ideas and scientific progress.”

For more information on the congress and to register, visit the ProEventi website, in the “Events & Registrations” section.