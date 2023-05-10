on May 17 free consultation at Perrino

BRINDISI – “Measure well and control your blood pressure to live longer”: this is the slogan of World Hypertension Day, promoted throughout the world by the World Hypertension League, and scheduled for Wednesday 17 May. he event, from 9 to 16, the Hypertension Center of the Nephrology complex structure of the ASL Brindisi, will set up a station on the first floor of the Perrino hospital, adjacent to the Cup counters.

The operators of the SIIA (Italian Society of Arterial Hypertension) accredited center will measure the pressure of citizens who request it, will administer a questionnaire created specifically for the event and will provide information on the disease.

“The contribution that everyone will be able to offer during World Day – explains the director of the complex structure, Luigi Vernaglione – is significant and adds up to what doctors, pharmacists, nurses and citizens can give in everyday life to cardiovascular prevention and awareness of a correct lifestyle In Italy – continues Vernaglione – arterial hypertension represents the most important cause of cardiovascular diseases, such as myocardial infarction and cerebral stroke, heart failure and arrhythmias such as atrial fibrillation, and contributes to the development of chronic renal insufficiency.More than 30 percent of the adult Italian population is affected by arterial hypertension, with percentages far higher in the more advanced age groups.The prevalence of arterial hypertension is also increasing among children, adolescents and young people and is equal to approximately 10 percent Although in most cases arterial hypertension is controlled by therapy, at least 35 percent of hypertensive Italians, despite being treated with drugs, have blood pressure values ​​above 140/90 mmHg. Furthermore, at least 30 percent of Italians are hypertensive but are completely unaware of it”.

Finally, Vernaglione underlines that “adherence and persistence in antihypertensive therapy represent a problem within a problem: as indicated by the data of the National Observatory on the use of medicines of 100 drug tablets, with large differences between class and class of drugs and drugs in fixed or extemporaneous combinations, Italian patients take on average 60-70. This, obviously, with important repercussions on blood pressure control and health care costs”.







