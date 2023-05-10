Apple’s new Beats Studio headphones may support personalized spatial audio

Beats

It was more than five years ago that Beats last updated the top-level Studio product line, and now there is finally some news about the successor models. According to 9to5Mac, Apple is “almost” ready to launch the new “Beats Studio Pro.” The headset will be equipped with a custom Beats chip, which is claimed to bring better active noise reduction and sound transmission mode performance. Not only that, but it may be the first device in the Studio family to introduce personalized spatial audio, and it also has a USB-C port for fast charging.

In terms of appearance, “Beats Studio Pro” looks similar to the existing Studio3, but the word “Studio” does not appear on the head beam this time. According to the codename found by 9to5Mac in the iOS 16.5 code, the new product may also launch a joint model of fashion designer Samuel Ross, and the basic colors are black, white, blue, and brown.

Beats Studio Pro

Whether “Beats Studio Pro” will replace Studio3 is still unknown, and Apple may also give it a higher positioning. It is worth mentioning that the “Studio Buds+” that supports audio sharing, automatic switching of pairing devices and Siri voice is also said to be in preparation, and 9to5Mac said that two new headphones may be available soon.