Why Township Primary Schools Can Produce Provincial Team Members_Zhejiang Online

Why can township primary schools produce provincial team members

Just look at the atmosphere of the roller skating competition at Fangbu Primary School

Source: Tide News



“Come on! Go forward!”

During the cheering and cheering, immature figures on the concrete track passed by. The little players raced against the clock, bent over, bent their knees, and galloped forward on pulleys, chasing each other like Peter Pan to the finish line. During the competition, their skillful skills, hard-working looks, and vigorous postures attracted the attention of students and teachers on the sidelines.

This is the scene of the second roller skating competition of Fangbu Primary School in Tonglu County. The roller skating games are divided into three groups: the first and second grades are group C, the third and fourth grades are group B, and the fifth and sixth grades are group A. The competition events are 200-meter speed skating and 400-meter speed skating. It is conducted in the form of time trial, with each lap of 100 meters. The team with the shortest time wins, and the top 6 in each group enter the final.

As a township primary school, Fangbu Primary School in Tonglu County has won many provincial and municipal speed roller skating competitions in recent years. At the 2022 Provincial Games, students from Fangbu Primary School who represented Hangzhou in the competition won one silver and one bronze. Student Yu Mengling was also selected for the Zhejiang Provincial Roller Skating Team.

This also gives other students who love roller skating a goal and motivation. “I also hope to be selected for the provincial team like Yu Mengling’s sister, to win glory for the school and Tonglu!” Ma Zixian, who won the first place in the school’s 400-meter speed skating competition, said confidently.

Shen Chaoming, the principal of Fangbu Primary School, introduced that roller skating, as a project of the Hangzhou Asian Games, is very popular among children. The school cooperates with Hangzhou Henghe Youth Sports Club, and the club sends a coaching team to carry out roller skating interest clubs in the school during evening care and weekends. At the same time, the school is continuing to improve roller skating-related courses, so that more children will fall in love with roller skating and enjoy the fun of gliding against the wind.