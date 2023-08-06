Japan and Spain Secure Victories to Advance to Quarterfinals in 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Japan Beats Norway 3-1 to Advance to Quarterfinals

Xinhua News Agency, Wellington, New Zealand, August 5 (Reporters Yue Ranran, Gao Meng, and Lu Huaiqian) The knockout stage of the 2023 Women’s World Cup kicked off on the 5th, and the second round of 16 was held at the Wellington Stadium. The Japanese team, which was advancing all the way in the group stage, defeated the Norwegian team 3-1 and advanced to the quarterfinals.

Not long after the start of the game, the Norwegian team sent out an “Oolong Gift”. In the 15th minute, Hengen kicked the ball into his own net when he cleared the ball, helping the Japanese team take a 1-0 lead.

Soon, the sober Norwegian team took advantage of their height and began to “bomb” the Japanese team’s goal at high altitude. In the 20th minute, Reiten received a cross from her teammate, jumped high, and scored with a header, equalizing the score to 1-1.

In the second half, the Japanese team changed their strategy and started a high-pressure press in the frontcourt, trying to tear apart the opponent’s defense. In the 50th minute, Shimizu Risa pushed and scored, giving the Japanese team a 2-1 lead. This goal is also the 13th goal of the Japanese team in this World Cup, breaking their record of 12 goals in a single World Cup.

In the 81st minute, Miyazawa Hinata received a through pass from her teammate and scored with her left foot, sealing the victory for the Japanese team at 3-1. Currently, Miyazawa Hinata is leading the World Cup scorer list with 5 goals.

Before the end of the game, Norway had a must-score opportunity, but it was miraculously saved by the Japanese goalkeeper on the goal line. In the end, the Japanese team eliminated the Norwegian team and advanced to the quarterfinals.

On the same day, in another quarter-final match held in Auckland, the Spanish team defeated the Swiss team 5-1 to advance to the quarterfinals.

The knockout stage of the 2023 Women’s World Cup is off to an exciting start, with Japan and Spain securing their spots in the quarterfinals. Football fans around the world can’t wait to see what other thrilling moments await in this highly anticipated tournament.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

