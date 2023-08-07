oncologist Krystal Cascetta was 40 years old, she was considered one of the most promising in New York

The scene, police say, is compatible with a murder suicide. She who killed herself after taking the life of her four-month-old daughter was a New York oncologist. She was considered very promising and brilliant, one of the best.

It is Dr. Krystal Cascetta, a cancer doctor at Mount Sinai Hospital, who shot her baby and then herself in the family home early Saturday morning, according to police.

It happened in Somers, a town about 50 miles northeast of New York, around 7 a.m. Saturday, the New York State Police said. The authorities are investigating the incident and it is revealed by the investigators that «the scene is compatible with a murder suicide».

It is unclear if anyone else was in the house at the time. A spokesperson for the New York State Police did not immediately respond to questions. Cascetta who was an expert in the treatment of breast, bone, gynecological and gastrointestinal cancers.

He lived in a million dollar house with Tim Talty, her husband. The two tied the knot in 2019 during a celebration in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, following a wedding that Talty described on social media as “so special.”

Talty has an energy bar company, called Talty Bar. Krystal also appears on social profiles: her husband wrote how his wife helped him, as a doctor, to create the best, healthiest and most nutritious products.

Cascetta was a board-certified hematologist and medical oncologist in New York, specializing in breast cancer. She was a medical graduate of Albany Medical College, where she was inducted into the Gold Humanism Honor Society for demonstrating excellence in humanistic clinical care, leadership, compassion and dedication to service.

In a biography of Cascetta, she is described as a running and fitness enthusiast. Those who knew her also say that being a doctor “was in her DNA” and that as a child she used to wrap her dolls in cheesecloth. When she was in eighth grade, her mother’s best friend died of breast cancer and this event is said to have spurred her on to pursue a medical career.

Cascetta era membro dell’American Society of Clinical Oncology e dell’American Society of Hematology.

