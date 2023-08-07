Home » Winners awarded 63rd Campo Imperatore sheep show – News
Winners awarded 63rd Campo Imperatore sheep show – News

Winners awarded 63rd Campo Imperatore sheep show

The Fonte Macina area once again hosted the 63rd Campo Imperatore Sheep Review, an appointment dedicated to breeding. Due to its agro-pastoral relevance, the initiative has been included in the calendar of events of the ‘Tra – The transhumance that unites’ festival. The participation ceremony was attended by the president of the region Marco Marsilio, the senator Guido Quintino Liris, the councilor for agriculture Emanuele Imprudente, the regional councilor Marco Cipolletti and the president of the Chamber of Commerce of Gran Sasso, Antonella Ballone, organizer.


The event was an opportunity to reward companies that have distinguished themselves in the production of dairy products through the 22nd ‘Fonte Macina’ sheep and goat cheese competition. In the ‘Ricotte’ category, the victory went to the ‘Mucciante Danilo e Sorelle Ssa’ farm, while in the ‘Pecorino’ section, the ‘La Mascionara’ farm was awarded the first prize.


A touching moment of the ceremony was when the ‘National Pastoral Award’ was presented to Lorenzo Damiani from Barisciano (L’Aquila). This prestigious recognition, named in memory of Giovanni Cialone, Pierluigi Imperiale, Gregorio Rotolo and Giulio Petronio, underlined the importance of work and commitment in pastoralism, appreciating those who have significantly contributed to this traditional activity.


At the conclusion of the review, the silver plaque ‘Premio Verga d’Argento’ was awarded in memory of the late Pierluigi Imperiale, an esteemed and respected figure for his commitment to promoting agro-pastoral farming.


“This recognition – explain the organizers – was a way to honor his contribution to the agricultural sector and to pay homage to his dedication to the growth and enhancement of sheep and goat breeding”.

