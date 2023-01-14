news-txt”>

There are about a million elderly people hospitalized alone who stay at least a week longer than necessary because they do not have assistance at home, keeping beds occupied and affecting the costs of the structures. There are about one million hospitalizations in internal medicine and half of the hospitalized, therefore 500 thousand, are over 70 and have no one. 50%, according to an estimate by Fadoi (the scientific society of internal medicine), stays at least a week longer than necessary: ​​this is 250,000 elderly people every year. But broadening our gaze to the total number of hospitalizations (5 million) it can be estimated that there are at least one million in all wards.