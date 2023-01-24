Although onions are beneficial for our body, they can lead to quite annoying side effects, which can be as mild as heartburn or heartburn, but also as serious as allergic reactions. So let’s go and see all the side effects of onion.

Onion, here are the side effects it can cause: “be careful”

Onions are irritant foods because they contain pungent compounds, such as sulfur which cause an irritant effect. Also due to the sulfur present in it, they have a bad smell and cause bad breath and stinky sweat. Bad breath is precisely caused by sulfur compounds which are absorbed into the bloodstream and which are then released when the blood reaches the lungs through exhalation.

Onions are to be avoided if you suffer from gastroesophageal reflux or any other conditions that lead to acid reflux. This is because they put increased pressure on the ring of muscles that hold stomach juices in place, which causes stomach juices to leak into the esophagus and cause acid reflux. They should also be avoided for those suffering from gastritis, since as we said before, it contains pungent compounds, which irritate and create stomach upset. It can therefore cause gastritis for those who are healthy and make it worse for those who already suffer from it.

They are also difficult to digest foods, because they contain many aromatic compounds that can lead to side effects in the stomach. The fructose content triggers gas and belching. Also, the basic irritating nature of this food leads to the acid reflux it can cause heartburn, nausea, gas and belching, feeling of fullness and general stomach pain.

In conclusion, we can say that it is better to use onion as little as possible, even if it is good, so as to avoid any possible side effects.