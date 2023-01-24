Let Google Pixel and Google Photos leave beautiful records for the Spring Festival holiday

To welcome the long-lost relatives and friends reunion and the Spring Festival outing, Google has sorted out the three photography secrets of Google Pixel and the usage skills of Google Photos, sharing how to leave clear and moving records for the wonderful time spent with relatives and friends,
Use “Fix Blur” to remedy jitter and shaking errors, and restore a clear picture
During the Spring Festival, the group photos of outings or dinners are the time to leave important memories.
This feature is also suitable for old photos with a sense of the times. During the Spring Festival,
Enhance facial light through “portrait lighting” to create a good Chinese New Year complexion
When you travel during the Spring Festival, in addition to taking pictures of beautiful scenery,
Portrait lighting allows you to choose the position and brightness by yourself to supplement the light source for portraits.
Make good use of the “Magic Eraser” to remove messy distractions in the background
Traveling during the Spring Festival, especially in popular tourist spots with a lot of people,
Through the self-developed Tensor chip, Google can support more real-time machine learning operations,
During the Spring Festival, with the increase of family and friends reunions and outings,
Add festive flair to memories with New Year-themed art collages
When sharing photos, many people will use photo collages,
In addition, you can also use the photo frame mode to display the album content on the Google Nest Hub (2nd generation) smart screen,
Create a “Shared Album” to easily share and edit beautiful memories with friends and family
Greet relatives and friends who haven’t seen each other for a long time, I believe everyone can’t wait to take out their mobile phones,
Make good use of the “Search” function to sort memories into categories
The “Search” function in Google Photos can help you find among many photos,