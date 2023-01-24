NBA roundup: Celtics win nine straight, Rockets 13 2023-01-24 08:46:50.0 Source: Xinhuanet

In the 2022-2023 NBA regular season, there will be 7 games on the 21st. The Boston Celtics beat the Toronto Raptors 106:104, extending the winning streak to 9 games; the Houston Rockets won 104 games away. :113 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, swallowing the bitter pill of a 13-game losing streak.

Despite a win, the Celtics’ injury situation was compounded by the absence of leading scorer Jayson Tatum and guards Marcus Smart and Robert Williams. Zhong left early due to injury.

After the first three quarters, the Celtics trailed the Raptors by 4 points 81:85, but they started the final quarter with 3-pointers from Jaylen Brown, Peyton Pritchard and Grant Williams. The ball played a wave of 9:0 offensive, overtaking the score and maintaining the lead.

With 2 minutes and 23 seconds left before the end of the game, the Raptors tied the score at 103 with Gary Trent’s three-pointer. Pritchard, who found his shooting touch in the fourth quarter, made another three-pointer. The Celtics took the lead again and finally defeated their opponents 106:104.

Some teams expanded their winning streak, while others had no choice but to continue their losing streak. In the game between the Rockets and the Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points to help the Timberwolves beat the Rockets 113:104, giving their opponents a 13-game losing streak. The Timberwolves won their eighth win in the past 11 games.

As the team with the most turnovers per game this season, the Rockets made 23 turnovers in this game, and the Timberwolves scored 30 points. The 13-game losing streak is also the NBA’s longest losing streak this season.

In other games of the day, the Washington Wizards beat the Orlando Magic 138:118, the Charlotte Hornets beat the Atlanta Hawks 122:118, the Milwaukee Bucks lost 102:114 to the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Indiana Pacers 107. :112 loss to the Phoenix Suns, the Philadelphia 76ers narrowly beat the Sacramento Kings 129:127.