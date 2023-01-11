After the success of OPPO Band and OPPO Watch Free, the Chinese giant has launched the next version on the market, that is OPPO Band 2a more interesting smart fitness tracker than the previous version, with a large screen, numerous customizations and excellent autonomy, all at a very affordable price on the market.

Design

The design of OPPO Band 2 changes and becomes a cross between a smartband and a real smartwatch. The tracker looks sporty but elegant at the same time, perfect for both men and women. It remains firm and comfortable on the wrist, thanks to its thickness of only 10.6mm and its weight of approx 33 gramsincluding strap. This does not cause any problems to wear the band even while sleeping.

The silicone strap is interchangeable, while the body of the wearable is made of polycarbonate. The design does not differ much from that of OPPO Watch Free, which we remember is considered more a smartwatch than a band. There are no physical buttons, therefore the functions are activated only by touching or scrolling the display. The strong point of this smart band is therefore its own simplicity and comfort, which make it perfect for everyday use. OPPO band 2 also waterproof up to 5ATM (50 meters), usable in the shower or in the pool without any kind of problem.

The sales package contains, in addition to the smartband, the charging cable with the magnetic pin to place on the back of the device and the manuals for safety and settings guide.

Display

OPPO Band 2 mounts a rather unusual display for a fitness tracker, in fact we are talking about a unit AMOLED very wide from 1.57 inch with a resolution at 256 x 402 pixels (302 ppi) and with vibrant and bright colors for this price range, peaking at 500 nits.

The display features a glass 2.5D and 100% DCI-P3 coverage. In daily use this display surprised me positively, as well as being smooth and responsivealways remained conspicuous, even if the brightness does not adjust automatically. Thanks to the AMOLED technology used in the display, the battery can better manage the consumption of the device. Through the app HeyTap Hello the user can choose from several available watch faces.

The navigation in the menu is very simple.A tap on the screen will wake up the band and a swipe to the right will show all your activities including steps, sleep, heart rate monitor and blood oxygen level.Swiping left all other features will be displayed. From here you can choose your fitness program or routine, calculate your stress level, daily activities, alarm clock, timer, stopwatch, weather forecast, hydration reminder, flashlight and clock settings. To go back a page, just do one swipe right. Once back to the home page, doing one swipe up the notifications section will open, where the user will be able to see all the notifications that have arrived. In the end, scrolling down the quick settings will be displayed. From the smartband settings, the user can choose the display activation duration, the brightness level and some features to activate the screen between: one touch, two touches or simply by “raising” the wrist.

Sensors and features

Coming to the sensors, the vital ones are located on the back of the band. The Band 2 includes: heart rate sensors and blood oxygen levels (Sp02) which detect and adjust your running routine and fitness regime. OPPO Band 2 supports more 100 training modeswhich we remember to be its main objective.

The watch independently recognizes when the user begins physical activity, identifying 4 different types of activity: running, walking, elliptical exercise and rowing machine exercise. I personally used OPPO Band 2 during my last soccer training, providing me with a detailed report of the session: km travelled, calories burned, average heart rate, etc.

The band features the di 24-hour heart rate monitoring.The OPPO Band 2 can warn the user whenever it detects abnormal heart rate. On the other hand, heart rate monitoring remains ongoing even during training, warning at the moment of too high frequencies.



As seen in the Watch Free, the OPPO Band 2 takes advantage of its function OSleep to perform high-quality sleep tracking in all types of sleep scenarios. Before you go to sleep, the band sends you a reminder of your scheduled bedtime, activating sleep mode to prepare you for sleep. During sleep, the band analyzes your sleep cycle and, after waking up, shows the sleep quality report with heart rate and blood saturation trends.



On the software side, the OPPO Band 2 is very similar to OPPO Watch Free. In the new OPPO band there is no NFC for payments and no GPS. Notifications are shown on the screenbut can’t answer from the watch.

autonomy

As for battery life, OPPO says 14 days of autonomy for normal daily use. During the two weeks I tested the OPPO Band 2, we were on the 8/9 daysbut with all the sensors on. In short, the autonomy of this band is really excellent for what it can do. As for charging, OPPO Band 2 recharges from 0 to 100% in less than an hour.

Price, availability and conclusions

The OPPO Band 2 is already available in Italy on the official OPPO store at a price of 69 euro in Black and Blue colors. The value for money of this device is excellentcalculating that we are talking about 30 euros less than Watch Free, which broadly has the same features.

Being a smartband, OPPO Band 2 certainly among the most interesting on the market. The bright and large display, the elegant, sporty and light design, the excellent battery life, good health monitoring management. Unfortunately, the GPS is missing and the brightness is not automatic, despite the fact that it gives us a smartband hard to ask for better at this price.