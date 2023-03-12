Oscar 2023, where to see the ceremony live The wait is about to end: in a few hours we will know the names of winners and winners of the Oscars 2023. The ceremony, scheduled at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, can be followed live in Italy, in the night between Sunday 12 and Monday 13 March. The appointment is at 11.15pm Sky Cinema Oscar, Sky Uno, free-to-air on TV8 and streaming on NOW. The best of the evening will instead be broadcast on Monday 13 March at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Oscar and Sky Uno, in the late evening on TV8 and in streaming on NOW.

Oscars 2023 conductor Jimmy Kimmel will be at the helm of the 2023 Oscars, conducting the event for the third time (he had already presented the 2017 and 2018 editions).

Who will deliver the Oscars 2023 There are many stars called to deliver the awards to the actors and directors competing at the 2023 Oscars: Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Mayors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monaé, Deepika Padukone, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña, Donnie Yen, Halle Bailey, Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Chastain, John Cho, Andrew Garfield, Hugh Grant, Danai Gurira, Salma Hayek Pinault, Nicole Kidman , Florence Pugh and Sigourney Weaver.

Where to see the films nominated for the Oscars 2023 To while away the wait in these last hours that separate us from the Oscars 2023, here is where to see – in theaters or on streaming platforms – the films nominated for the Best Film award: "Avatar – La via dell'acqua" by James Cameron (scheduled in cinema, from 28 March for hire on streaming platforms); Martin McDonagh's "Island Spirits" (films, March 22 on Disney+); «Elvis» by Baz Luhrmann (Prime Video, Infinity and Monday 13 March on Sky); "Everything Everywhere All at Once" by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (cinema, streaming on I Wonderfull); Edward Berger's All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix); Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans (film); Todd Field's "Tár" (cinema, streaming on Chili); Joseph Kosinski's "Top Gun: Maverick" (free on Paramount + and rental on other platforms); «Triangle of Sadness» by Ruben Östlund (cinema, rental on Chili); "Women Talking – The right to choose" by Sarah Polley (cinema).

Best director, nominations and predictions As for the best director category, the latest predictions give Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert as favorites with their «Everything Everywhere All at Once». The other nominees are Martin McDonagh for «Island Spirits», Steven Spielberg for «The Fabelmans», Todd Field for «Tár» and Ruben Östlund for «Triangle of Sadness».

Best Actor, nominations and predictions Among the nominees in the category of best actor or Austin Butler for «Elvis», Colin Farrell for «Spirits of the island», Paul Mescal for «Aftersun», Bill Nighy for «Living» and Brendan Fraser for «The Whale» super favorite the winner goes to the latter, who has already won numerous awards for his portrayal of Charlie, an obese teacher determined to reconnect with his teenage daughter Ellie (Sadie Sink).

Best Actress, nominations and predictions According to the experts, Cate Blanchett («Tár») and Michelle Yeoh («Everything Everywhere All at Once») will compete for the victory in the Best Actress category. Fifth nomination for Michelle Williams («The Fabelmans»). Also competing in the same category are Ana de Armas (in her first nomination for «Blonde») and Andrea Riseborough («To Leslie»).

Best Supporting Actor, nominations and predictions Super favorite to win the Best Supporting Actor category is Ke Huy Quan (who has already won a Golden Globe and a SAG for «Everything Everywhere All at Once»). Competing in the same category are Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan (“Island Spirits”), Brian Tyree Henry (“Causeway”) and Judd Hirsch (“The Fabelmans”).

Best Supporting Actress, nominations and predictions Thanks to «Everything Everywhere All at Once» Jamie Lee Curtis could win his first Oscar: it is

Best international film, nominations and predictions The favorite in the Best International Film category is the German All Quiet on the Western Front by Edward Berger, based on the novel by Erich Maria Remarque, which has already won numerous awards. Also in the competition are the acclaimed «Argentina, 1985» by Santiago Mitre, «Close» by Lukas Dhont, «EO» by Jerzy Skolimowski and «The Quiet Girl» by Colm Bairéad.

Alice Rohrwacher competing at the Oscars During the night between Sunday 12 and Monday 13 March, Italy will be cheering on director Alice Rohrwacher, nominated for an Oscar in the Best Short Film section («Le Pupille»).

The other Italians in the race: Lorenzo Zurzolo… Other Italians in the competition are Lorenzo Zurzolo, in the cast of the Polish film «EO» by Jerzy Skolimowski (Oscar candidate among international films)…

…and Aldo Signoretti …and hair stylist Aldo Signoretti, nominated in the Best Make-up and Hairstyling category for his work in Baz Luhrmann’s «Elvis».

Lady Gaga absent Lady Gaga won’t take the stage at the Dolby Theater to sing “Hold My Hand”, her Oscar-nominated song (taken from the soundtrack of “Top Gun: Maverick”). She is busy on the set of her next film «Joker: Folie à Deux».

Best Original Song, who will perform With the exception of Lady Gaga at the 2023 Oscars, all the candidates in the Best Original Song section will perform: Rihanna with «Lift Me Up» (song taken from the Marvel film «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever»), David Byrne, Son Lux and Stephanie Hsu with «This Is A Life» (from «Everything Everywhere All At Once»), Sofia Carson and Diane Warren with «Applause» («Tell It Like a Woman») and Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava with «Naatu Naatu» («RRR »).

Lenny Kravitz performance At the 2023 Oscars there will also be Lenny Kravitz, called to perform during the In Memoriam moment, which will celebrate all the artists who passed away during 2022.