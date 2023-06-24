Over, heat and exhaustion: which are the best supplements to regain energy

With the arrival of the warm season, the problem linked to the heat excessive and toafawhich can also affect personal well-being. Exhaustiondrop in energy, but also dehydration and confusion are just some of the most recurring symptoms, and which can affect the proper functioning of the organism.

The most active overweights know very well how important it is to restore personal balance, taking foods, products and natural remedies helpful in combating this debilitating condition. A real energy recharge to the sound of vitamins and minerals, necessary for the correct functioning of both the organism and the mnemonic faculties. Let’s find out which ones are the most important and where to get them.

Overs and supplements, because they are so important

The body, to function properly, must be able to count on the presence of a series of nutrients and natural organic compounds found in many foods and beverages. Not all of them are synthesized by the body itself, and in some conditions they are depleted quickly. For example during i summer periods when hot and muggy affect with arrogance, and for this reason it is essential to rebalance the levels of mineral salts and vitamins also taking natural supplements and hydrating carefully.

Some categories, such as for example the over, must be able to count on a constant recharge, in order not to run into continuous fluctuations of the pressure. But also in strong situations exhaustion, energy drops, cramps, cardiovascular and memory problems. L’diet plays a very important role, for this reason it must be balanced and calibrated according to individual needs and lifestyle. Thus supporting the functions of the organism and of the cells, organs and tissues themselves.

When the organism goes in shortage, or food is no longer enough, natural supplements can intervene and must always be taken with medical advice, so as to be sure not to interfere with the presence of any treatments and medicines taken by the patient. In this way some can be filled nutritional gaps: let’s find out the most useful ones for the over category.

Supplements, what they are and where to get them

To counteract the heat effectively it is important to keep the balance i levels of vitamins and mineralsessential nutrients for the proper functioning of the body. In addition to supporting everything with healthy and correct hydration, overweight people can also rely on the intake of natural supplements. The most important nutrients can also be recovered through abalanced nutritionLet’s find out what they are:

sodium: it is a mineral salt which is essential for retaining water within the body, i.e. for preserving the balance between the water eliminated with sweat and urine and that introduced through nutrition and hydration. An indispensable balance for the proper functioning of the body, also thanks to the sodium which prevents dehydration by retaining water, limiting excessive elimination by the kidneys and regulating the internal temperature. It is a mineral very present in the body, it is also essential for the transmission of nerve impulses and is contained in salt, to be added to foods in moderation, but also in meat, cheese, fish and products and cured meats processed;potassium: actively participates in the various muscle contractions, including that of the heart, in cellular balance and a regulate the pressure controlling the excessive effects of sodium. A lack of potassium leads to fatigue, affects mood and heart health, so it is necessary to preserve the quantities within the body. It can also be integrated through nutrition by eating fresh vegetables, especially green leafy ones, tomatoes, cucumbers, courgettes, aubergines, pumpkins, potatoes, carrots, beans and dried fruit;magnesium: very useful for bone health, it is important for the reactions inside the cells, it cooperates for the energy production, for the processes of oxidative phosphorylation, glycolysis but also for the synthesis of DNA, RNA and glutathione. It also participates in the transport of potassium and calcium through the cells. Magnesium deficiency is not as widespread, but often favors cramps not muscle contractions. To recover it, just take a series of foods that are rich in it such as green leafy vegetables, followed by legumes, dried fruit, seeds and whole grains, and obviously bananas;soccer: essential basis of the structure of our body, i.e. bones and teeth, it is a mineral salt which is also necessary to give physical energy, regulating blood circulation and muscle strength. It can be recovered by taking milk and dairy products, but also broccoli and cabbagefish, dried fruit, legumes and also with mineral water rich in calcium;ferro: an integral part of the trace element group helps in the formation of red blood cells and hemoglobin, promoting the transport of oxygen in the blood. In addition to the production of collagen, it collaborates for the proper functioning of energy metabolism, reduces tiredness and fatigue. It is very present in meat and fish;vitamin C: in summer it is essential because it supports the skin against the harmful action of the sun, preventing rashes and burns, counteracting the action of free radicals. Furthermore increases resistance to heat and stuffiness, supporting the work of the sweat glands, also fighting fatigue. The foods that are rich in it are citrus fruits but in greater quantities it is present in kiwis, strawberries, melons, mangoes, raspberries, blueberries, grapes, pineapples and currants, peppers, broccoli, cabbage, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, spinach, tops of turnip, lettuce and radicchio, tomatoes, squash, new potatoes and also in aromatic plants;B vitamins: they are an important recharge to offer power to the body, transforming food into energy recharge ready for use. There vitamin B1 converts carbohydrates into energy for brain and muscle health, the B6 works together to carry oxygen in the blood, the B9 cooperates for the proper functioning of the nervous system. There B12, known as cobalamin or cyanocobalamin, is important for reducing cardiovascular problems. To prevent deficiencies in group B vitamins it is good to eat these foods: whole grains, wheat germ, liver, yeast, pork, legumes and dried fruit, milk and derivatives, eggs, green leafy vegetables, legumes, meat and fish.