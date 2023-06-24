Marc Marquez, what are you doing! He gets distracted, collides with Enea Bastianini’s Ducati in Q1 at Assen and crashes. What happened

Rain in the wet. The weekend that Marc Marquez is experiencing at Assen can be summed up with these three words. Physically bruised, from the dents left by the 5 crashes at the Sachsenring, and with morale down due to the disheartening situation of Honda, after a Friday spent in the rear, Cabroncito found himself relegated to Q1 in Saturday’s qualifying and was unable to to go back up the slope running into, indeed, the 14th fall of his unfortunate season. A rear-end collision against the unfortunate Enea Bastianini dictated by blatant inattention and which unfortunately represents a clear and merciless snapshot of the desolating moment that the number 93 and the HRC are going through.

With just under 4 minutes to go before the end of Q1, the eight-times world champion started to get behind Enea Bastianini’s Ducati, to find the right slipstream to recover from 7th place and try to gain access to Q2 . After a few slowdowns also due to traffic, Marc continued to remain stamped on the Desmosedici GP23 of the rider from Rimini even after an error by the Beast. Later both began to look back to check who was coming up behind but Marquez got too distracted and while his head was turned to the right he collided full-on Bastianini, falling into the gravel.

A crash welcomed with dumbfounded faces both in the Honda and Ducati garages and which ended up ruining the qualifying of poor Enea who in this afternoon’s Sprint Race and in Sunday’s GP, will start from 18th on the grid right behind Marc Marquez .

