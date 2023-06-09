Pafundi and the magic at the Under 20 World Cup: Mancini’s jewel that the big names like | First page

A flash in the night, thank goodness there is Pafundi. The Udinese jewel enters the semi-final of the Under 20 World Cup between Italy and South Korea ten minutes from the end and with a perfect brushstroke from a free-kick sent the Azzurrini to the final for the first time in history. Applause for the 2006 class that Mancini has already made his debut in the A national team: “I call him first, then everyone else” said the coach. Udinese midfielder, he made his debut in November against Albania despite playing just over 90 total minutes in Serie A between last season and the current one. Mancio launches the youngsters without fear, little Simone thanks: “A moment I will never forget”. Youngest rookie in the national team in the last hundred years, the third ever.

UNDER 20 WORLD CUP, ITALY IN THE FINAL! 2-1 TO SOUTH KOREA, PAFUNDI DECISIVE

NAPLES SURVEY – In anticipation of the final against Uruguay, the market spotlights are already on him. The big names follow him closely, study him and evaluate every move to overcome the competition. However, the first club to make a concrete move was Napoli, which in recent months has had some contact with Udinese to understand if there was room for a negotiation. An official poll. On the other hand, however, they answered spades: the bianconeri want to hold on to one of the best Italian talents, and do not intend to make any kind of price. He is a huge Napoli fan: on the night of the Scudetto he watched the celebrations from the Udine dressing room. And yesterday he scored at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in La Plata. Signs of fate.

UNDER 20 WORLD CUP, WHEN THE ITALY-URUGUAY FINAL IS PLAYED

THE PLAN FOR PAFUNDI – Behind the enhancement of Pafundi there is a precise plan that the top management of the national team and those of Udinese are carrying out by mutual agreement: phone calls, meetings, frequent contacts to understand what is the best path to make this talent explode. A heritage that Italy also risked losing when his parents were contacted by Chelsea to take him to London. Simone was 8 years old, the family thanked them by declining the offer. Pafundi stays in Montefalcone, plays for the local team and in a tournament – two years under age, as always – catches Udinese’s eye. An assist and a crossbar are enough to convince the scouts: “Simo, Udinese called me” his mother told him when the boy returned from the sea. Today is the black and white telephone ringing, who knows if it will have rang even after last night’s free-kick.

@francGuerrieri