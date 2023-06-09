Bujica in Banja Luka Starčevica Potok | Info

Yesterday in the afternoon, the city of Banjaluka was hit by real monsoon rain, which caused torrential streams to overflow and flood the streets, especially in the southern parts of the city, on Starčevica and Obilićevo.

Source: Mondo – Slaven Petković

Some were flooded garages in residential buildings and basementsand the water completely blocked or made traffic in the streets difficult Stari Vujadin and Stevan Bulajić. In the Banja Luka settlement of Potok, a landslide occurred and the road was damaged.

U Garaže neighborhoodin Ognjena Price Street, during the heaviest downpour, the water formed a waterfall that flowed down the hill and stairs.



Flood on Starčevica (June 8, 2023) Source: YouTube

Currently, there are large amounts of silt and other deposits in this place, which are removed by machinery.

Last night, the fire brigade intervened 23 times, of which 16 times to pump out water from houses and basements in certain streets, and they had seven technical interventions in the area of ​​the local communities of Obilićevo and Starčevica.



Machines remove sludge from Starčevica Source: YouTube

The Civil Protection emergency intervention team has been on the ground since yesterday.

“The intervention teams will continue to monitor the situation on the ground today, continuously receive all reports from citizens, and act accordingly”it is stated from this Section.

Stream

Source: RTRS

In the MZ Obilićevo, to which the settlement belongs Stream (Brace Potkonjaka Street) told us that since this morning they have received several calls from residents of that part of the city who need dryers, and that the Civil Protection will prepare minutes and lists on the ground during the day, and that they will help the citizens accordingly.

(WORLD)