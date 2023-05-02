Pain relief through osteopathic treatment

If available, the osteopath also examines medical findings such as X-rays, laboratory values, etc. Only after this inventory does work on the patient’s body begin. To do this, the therapist feels exclusively with his hands – especially the tissue for changed mobility or tension, also called listening. During the examination, the osteopath can feel the human tissue layer by layer and feel and interpret the smallest movement restrictions in the body.

After analyzing the posture and movement, the osteopath first feels the spine and then all other parts of the patient’s body. He detects movement restrictions and tensions, which he treats with tension, pressure and displacement techniques specially developed for osteopathy. The natural mobility of the blocked structure is thus restored. The body gets the chance to heal itself.

An osteopathic treatment usually lasts an average of 50 minutes. Each new therapy session is individually tailored to the patient’s symptoms. After four to six osteopathic treatments, the symptoms should have improved.