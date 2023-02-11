Pan-fried salmon with escarole, light recipe

If you are looking for a light but appetizing lunch, you are in the right place. This pan-fried salmon with escarole is really good, tasty and above all dietary. A quick and easy recipe for every day without losing the taste of good cooking and fresh flavours. Try to believe, let’s see the procedure together.

Ingredients

1 salmon fillet

1 large tuft of endive (endive)

1 piece of onion

1 teaspoon of extra virgin olive oil

5-6 olive nere

Salt up to taste

1 anchovy in oil

3-4 capers in salt

Let’s start preparing the salmon with escarole in a pan from the escarole: clean the vegetables by removing the stem, the outer leaves and then as you remove the leaves, cut them with scissors and place them in a container. Once all the endive has been cleaned and cut, rinse under cold running water and then drain. Fill a container with water, add the baking soda and leave the vegetables to soak for about ten minutes.

After ten minutes we continue preparing the salmon with escarole in the pan. Take a pan and add a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, the finely chopped onion and an anchovy in oil. Let it cook for a few minutes and then add the escarole. Cover and cook for about twenty minutes.

When the escarole is almost ready, heat a non-stick pan and put the salmon to cook, with a high flame cook about two minutes on each side and then add the two ingredients.

Now the salmon with escarole is ready to be eaten. A really easy and quick recipe to prepare, especially light for those who want to stay fit in view of the swimsuit test. A recipe that is also useful for making children eat fish who may not always like it, you will see that this recipe will make everyone agree at the table. Bon appetit, see you at the next recipe.