DIMARO. “Nobody wants to be alarmed or exploited, but it is necessary to have reliable data to understand the causes of this worrying phenomenon and obviously to intervene as soon as possible”. The “worrying phenomenon”, of which the provincial councilor of Brothers of Italy Claudio Cia in his immediate answer questionconcerns the increased diagnosis of tumors, particularly those of the pancreasin the Municipality of Dimaro Folgarida.

The premise is fundamental for the CIA, which not only acts as the spokesperson for “numerous reports and testimonies of the sick or their families” but reports some “worrying and significant numbers that cannot remain unanswered”.

In the last 15 years, in Dimaro / Folgarida, twenty people have died due to pancreatic adenocarcinoma while in the last two to three years there have been even ten new diagnoses, always for the same pathology, in people of all age groups, even under fifty years of age.

«A tumor presence that seems to be in contrast with the rest of the territory and hard to understand if we consider the data of the resident population» writes CIA; population that for the center of Solandro is around 2,200 inhabitants.

A situation «of which I am aware of hospital and local doctors who do not struggle to identify in the Dimaro area the origin of those who show symptoms of pancreatic cancer. Faced with this dramatic reality – reiterates the provincial councilor of the Brothers of Italy – I do not want to alarm anyone, but neither can we be silent: we need to go to the bottom of this issue, it is necessary, unless the APSS has already done so on its part, to carry out a serious epidemiological study and an investigation to understand the connections between cause and effect of this high tumor incidence which indeed affects the pancreas in a particular and completely anomalous way compared to other areas of Trentino, but also does not spare young women affected by breast and uterine cancer. In the last three years, as far as I know, eight women under 40 have been ill: too many in such a small population ».

Why, if the data are confirmed, so many cancer victims in Dimaro / Folgarida? Why so many and so many sick at a young age? What are the triggers of these pathogens? In the village, of course, there is talk of it, everyone makes their hypotheses but at the moment no one has the answer or the answers: can it be the much contested Dimaro landfill? Or electromagnetic pollution due to the presence of numerous telecommunications antennas? Or, again, tap water rather than radon gas with its particularly high radiation emissions in Dimaro? Or, finally, the fungicides and herbicides used in agriculture without forgetting the large landslide on the occasion of the Vaia storm which, in addition to making a victim, brought to light the presence of buried waste for some time?

“It can be anything. I am not a doctor and therefore I cannot give answers from a scientific point of view. We are in the field of suppositions waiting to have precise answers as well. Of course, the landfill did not do well to the air and underground: the mothers of the kindergarten children complained about the miasma that reached there and the wind carried all kinds of waste into the village … “she says bitterly Emanuela Albasinimunicipal councilor in the opposition and fierce fighter against the reopening of the Dimaro landfill.

“As a Committee we had opposed the reopening of the landfill (which took place in the spring after the closing of Ischia Podetti in Trento ed) until the Province has drawn up a precise protocol for the management of the structure. The landfill – highlights Albasini – was closed at the end of October but all the works for the coverage with high intensity sheets are missing, which we do not know when will be carried out. Everyone’s health is at stake: there is no money to pay for it … ».