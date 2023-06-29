Paolo Noise admitted to the San Raffaele hospital in Milan

As we know the issue 2023 of the Island of the Famous has come to an end with Marco Mazzoli as the undisputed winner. This year’s adventures, however, entailed one very important retreat series caused all for Health problems. After Claudia Motta, who fell from the rocks, there were many castaways who had to return home. Among them we also find Paul Noisefriend and colleague of Marco Mazzoli of Radio 105.

Paul Noise on the Island he had a significant pressure peak which resulted in a decompensation such as to be transported in Honduras in a clinic nearby. Then it is withdrawn and he couldn’t be in the studio because the doctor had forbidden him to fly.

Paolo Noise and hospitalization at San Raffaele in Milan

Until recently we did not know exactly what he had and what it entailed that illness to Paolo Noise, for this very recently (June 27) the former castaway posted a post on Instagram in which he talks about his hospitalization at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan in which he stated that he would stay some day to do all the investigations.

I am making this post for all those who have worried about me in this period, but only to thank you, to tell you that always feeling pampered even by people you have never met, is truly a wonderful feeling. To you who have always shown your interest regardless of the dynamics of the show, in a sincere way, I just want to reassure you and tell you that today I will do what I should have done two weeks ago. A moment that I postponed in full conscience, just to give back to those who directly supported me in this adventure, i.e. the brothers of the zoo, all the support I could, waiting for Marco to return. I’ll stay here for two days, always with a smile, the same smile I’ve had on my face for a month now for the rest of my life. In this adventure I have won everything I have ever dreamed of, I have found myself and a new physical and mental shape, which is allowing me to always be happy regardless of adversity, because only in this way can one live to the fullest. With this shot I close the topic definitively, as I have tried to do so many times, but I felt like giving at least a small sign of fairness and love for my supporters, who undoubtedly deserve it. I love you Paolo

Paolo Noise is out and has a diagnosis: TIA

Paul Noise he left the hospital San Raffaele of Milan. After performing a series of tests, the doctors found that during the Isola dei Famosi 2023 Noise had a TIA (transient ischemic attack) caused by dehydration and give it extreme living conditions of the Island.

Finally, Paul pointed out that for obvious reasons he could not continue the adventure of the Isola dei Famosi and that it was not his choice.

Finished… now we can leave this behind too. In fact, the only thing that has indelibly left the island on my body is my new #look! 😂 now that I also have all the medical confirmations, that I have no aftermath, I feel like briefly telling you what happened. I had a TIA while at the beach in Honduras, a scare I can’t describe to you. Due to dehydration and extreme living conditions. Now I’m new and thanks to the new lifestyle, even healthier than before! Sorry if I waited until today to make something so public, but it was too complex to manage, to explain, to tell. I didn’t want to play the victim, I didn’t want to show off behind a problem, now that it’s over, it seems to me the right time to put the seal on the issue, answering the question that was the most popular today: BUT WHY DID YOU LEAVE? Now you know I didn’t leave, I didn’t GIVE UP, but they PREVENTED me from continuing because it was IMPOSSIBLE. If you don’t know what a TIA is, google it for a bit of culture. Thank you all, and now we’re back to show! I love you Paul

What is TIA, the disease suffered by Paolo Noise

And transient ischemic episodeoften abbreviated as TIAis a neurological disorder that tends to go undetected due to its rapid resolution, typically within 15 to 20 minutes, but can last up to 24 hours at most.

TIA is triggered by a temporary blood clot that blocks an artery, momentarily cutting off blood supply to the brain and causing short-lived ischemia. Two varieties of TIA can be recognized: the Hemispheric TIA and the Ocular TIA, based on the nature of the symptoms, which may be neurological or visual. In the case of hemispheric TIA, symptoms include paralysis, tingling, or numbness in the face, limbs, or hands, usually limited to one side of the body. You may also experience aphasia, which is difficulty speaking or understanding language. In addition, problems with walking, balance, or performing coordinated movements may arise in hemispheric TIA. Ocular TIA, in contrast, causes vision loss (usually affecting only one eye) with blurry vision, double or near total loss of vision.

Paolo Noise stated that this TIA was triggered by the extreme life on the Isola dei Famosi and by strong dehydration.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

